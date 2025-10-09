Balakot Tiramisu, Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka: Dinner Menu At IAF Ceremony Goes Viral
The dessert offerings included 'Balakot' Tiramisu, 'Muzaffarabad' Kulfi Faluda, and 'Muridke' Meetha Pan.
A dinner menu at a ceremony of the Indian Air Force that named various dishes after Pakistani cities targeted for anti-terror operations has gone viral on social media.
The menu had 'Rawalpindi' Chicken Tikka Masala, 'Rafiqui' Rhara Mutton, 'Bholari' Paneer Methi Malai, 'Sukkur' Sham Savera Kofta, 'Sargodha' Dal Makhani, 'Jacobabad' Mewa Pulao, and 'Bahawalpur' Naan in the main course.
These dishes were displayed on the menu card at an undisclosed location on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the IAF on Oct. 8.
93 anniversary of #IndianAirForce - Dinner menu - pick your favourite ððð. Next level trolling by IAF pic.twitter.com/e07XYmmKed— Major Madhan Kumar ð®ð³ (@major_madhan) October 9, 2025
Social media users said the organisers of the IAF event had a "great sense of humour".
Notably, all these Pakistani cities were targets of Indian airstrikes during Operation Sindoor this year and Operation Bandar.
On Feb. 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force launched an airstrike on a training camp of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot, codenamed Operation Bandar. This was in response to the Pulwama terror attack, which killed 46 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.
The IAF had used seven Mirage 2000 aircraft to bomb terrorist strongholds in Balakot.
This year, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan and destroying 20% of the neighbour's air assets. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10. Over 100 terrorists were killed in action.