Balakot Tiramisu, Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka: Dinner Menu At IAF Ceremony Goes Viral

A dinner menu at a ceremony of the Indian Air Force that named various dishes after Pakistani cities targeted for anti-terror operations has gone viral on social media.

The menu had 'Rawalpindi' Chicken Tikka Masala, 'Rafiqui' Rhara Mutton, 'Bholari' Paneer Methi Malai, 'Sukkur' Sham Savera Kofta, 'Sargodha' Dal Makhani, 'Jacobabad' Mewa Pulao, and 'Bahawalpur' Naan in the main course.

The dessert offerings included 'Balakot' Tiramisu, 'Muzaffarabad' Kulfi Faluda, and 'Muridke' Meetha Pan.

These dishes were displayed on the menu card at an undisclosed location on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the IAF on Oct. 8.