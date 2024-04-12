Baisakhi 2024: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations
The festival of Baisakhi is celebrated to mark the onset of spring in India. Here is all you need to know:
Baisakhi or Vaisakhi marks the beginning of the popular harvest festival in India. It is celebrated on the first day of Vaisakh month, based on the Sikh calendar. The Sikh community predominantly enjoys and celebrates this festival with great zest. This auspicious occasion is celebrated with delicious food and traditional rituals. Here is all you need to know about Baisakhi.
Baisakhi 2024 Date
This year Baisakhi or Vaisakhi will be celebrated on April 13.
History Of Baisakhi Festival
This day commemorates the establishment of the Khalsa community in 1699. On this day, the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh united the followers of the Sikh Khalsa community to form the code of conduct.
Baisakhi Significance
The term 'Khalsa' means pure and was introduced to fight against injustice and it represents equality and courage. The community emphasises that all humans are equal.
Apart from its religious significance, this day holds tremendous cultural relevance to the Sikh community. This day marks the beginning of the harvest season and farmers in North India celebrate it with excitement.
Baisakhi Celebrations
People start their day early to bathe and visit the gurudwara to offer prayers. They participate in several activities organised at the Sikh temple and carry out holy processions called 'nagar kirtan'.
Sikh followers recite hymns from the Sikh holy book- Guru Granth Sahib. Several people perform traditional dance forms such as 'giddha' and 'bhangra 'and sometimes distribute sweets or 'prasad' at the temple.
People wear traditional attire and indulge in traditional dishes such as 'kada prasad', 'kesar phirni', sweet rice and 'kadhi' on this day.