BAFTA Awards 2024 Winners List: 'Oppenheimer', Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone And More
Check out the complete list of winners from the BAFTA Film Awards 2024, including Best Film, Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Director and more.
The 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 winners were announced on February 18 at a ceremony hosted by actor David Tennant at The Royal Festival Hall in London.
'Oppenheimer' led the awards with seven BAFTAs - Best Film; Director for Christopher Nolan; Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy; Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.; Cinematography; Editing, and Original Score.
This marks a first BAFTA Director win for Christopher Nolan, and first-time Film Awards nomination and win for Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone presented an award for the 'Best Film Not In The English Language Category'. Jonathan Glazer's 'The Zone of Interest' was crowned the winner. The movie is the first film to win both the 'Outstanding British Film' and 'Film Not in the English Language' categories.
Deepika Padukone with James Wilson on stage at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 â¨#DeepikaPadukone #BAFTA2024 pic.twitter.com/DOSXMaOMFa— Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) February 18, 2024
BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Full List Of Winners
Here's a complete list of BAFTA Film Awards 2024 winners:
Best Film
Winner: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Leading Actor
Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Leading Actress
Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Oh boy! Cillian Murphy collects his Leading Actor BAFTA for Oppenheimer ð #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/M5pjKhtrqZ— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024
Your Leading Actress winner is Emma Stone! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Gyk48SQXrZ— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024
Supporting actor
Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Supporting Actress
Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Director
Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Winner: Mia McKenna-Bruce
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Sophie Wilde
Your #EERisingStar WINNER - the one and only Mia Mckenna-Bruce â¤ï¸ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/D0A8CTKs2t— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024
Outstanding British film
Winner: The Zone of Interest
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
Film not in the English language
Winner: The Zone of Interest
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
Animated film
Winner: The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary
Winner: 20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Original screenplay
Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Adapted screenplay
Winner: American Fiction
All of Us Strangers
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Winner: Earth Mama
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Original score
Winner: Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest takes home the Film Not In The English Language BAFTA â¤ï¸ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/X2ltOCPzdd— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024
Make-up and hair
Winner: Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Costume design
Winner: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Production design
Winner: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Sound
Winner: The Zone of Interest
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Cinematography
Winner: Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Editing
Winner: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Casting
Winner: The Holdovers
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Special visual effects
Winner: Poor Things
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Congratulations to Jennifer Lame who is awarded the BAFTA for Editing for Oppenheimer ð @OppenheimerFilm @UniversalPics #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/kCTINqwIq8— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024
British short animation
Winner: Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
British short film
Winner: Jellyfish and Lobster
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Bafta Fellowship
Winner: Samantha Morton
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Winner: June Givanni
The top films
7 wins - Oppenheimer
5 - Poor Things
3 - The Zone of Interest
2 - The Holdovers
The ceremony included a performance by Sophie Ellis-Bextor of 'Murder on the Dancefloor'. Hannah Waddingham performed a solo rendition of 'Time After Time' as part of the 'In Memorium', honouring those in the film industry who have passed away in the last 12 months.
About BAFTA
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is an independent arts charity that brings the best work in film, games and television to public attention. BAFTA also conducts workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring schemes in the UK, USA and Asia.