BAFTA Awards 2024 Winners List: 'Oppenheimer', Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone And More

NDTV ProfitTrendingBAFTA Awards 2024 Winners List: 'Oppenheimer', Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone And More
Check out the complete list of winners from the BAFTA Film Awards 2024, including Best Film, Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Director and more.

19 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 winners were announced on February 18 at a ceremony hosted by actor David Tennant at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

'Oppenheimer' led the awards with seven BAFTAs - Best Film; Director for Christopher Nolan; Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy; Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.; Cinematography; Editing, and Original Score.

This marks a first BAFTA Director win for Christopher Nolan, and first-time Film Awards nomination and win for Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone presented an award for the 'Best Film Not In The English Language Category'. Jonathan Glazer's 'The Zone of Interest' was crowned the winner. The movie is the first film to win both the 'Outstanding British Film' and 'Film Not in the English Language' categories.

BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Full List Of Winners

Here's a complete list of BAFTA Film Awards 2024 winners:

Best Film

  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Poor Things

Leading Actor

  • Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro

  • Colman Domingo - Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

  • Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Leading Actress

  • Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things

  • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro

  • Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

  • Margot Robbie - Barbie

Supporting actor

  • Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie

  • Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

  • Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Supporting Actress

  • Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

  • Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

  • Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

  • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Director

  • Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

  • The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

  • Winner: Mia McKenna-Bruce

  • Phoebe Dynevor

  • Ayo Edebiri

  • Jacob Elordi

  • Sophie Wilde

Outstanding British film

  • Winner: The Zone of Interest

  • All of Us Strangers

  • How To Have Sex

  • Napoleon

  • The Old Oak

  • Poor Things

  • Rye Lane

  • Saltburn

  • Scrapper

  • Wonka

Film not in the English language

  • Winner: The Zone of Interest

  • 20 Days In Mariupol

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Past Lives

  • Society of the Snow

Animated film

  • Winner: The Boy and the Heron

  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

  • Elemental

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary

  • Winner: 20 Days In Mariupol

  • American Symphony

  • Beyond Utopia

  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

  • Wham!

Original screenplay

  • Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Maestro

  • Past Lives

Adapted screenplay

  • Winner: American Fiction

  • All of Us Strangers

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Winner: Earth Mama

  • Blue Bag Life

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President

  • How To Have Sex

  • Is There Anybody Out There?

Original score

  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Poor Things

  • Saltburn

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Make-up and hair

  • Winner: Poor Things

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

Costume design

  • Winner: Poor Things

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

Production design

  • Winner: Poor Things

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • The Zone of Interest

Sound

  • Winner: The Zone of Interest

  • Ferrari

  • Maestro

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Oppenheimer

Cinematography

  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Editing

  • Winner: Oppenheimer

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Casting

  • Winner: The Holdovers

  • All of Us Strangers

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • How To Have Sex

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Special visual effects

  • Winner: Poor Things

  • The Creator

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Napoleon

British short animation

  • Winner: Crab Day

  • Visible Mending

  • Wild Summon

British short film

  • Winner: Jellyfish and Lobster

  • Festival of Slaps

  • Gorka

  • Such a Lovely Day

  • Yellow

Bafta Fellowship

  • Winner: Samantha Morton

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

  • Winner: June Givanni

The top films

  • 7 wins - Oppenheimer

  • 5 - Poor Things

  • 3 - The Zone of Interest

  • 2 - The Holdovers

The ceremony included a performance by Sophie Ellis-Bextor of 'Murder on the Dancefloor'. Hannah Waddingham performed a solo rendition of 'Time After Time' as part of the 'In Memorium', honouring those in the film industry who have passed away in the last 12 months.

About BAFTA

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is an independent arts charity that brings the best work in film, games and television to public attention. BAFTA also conducts workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring schemes in the UK, USA and Asia.

