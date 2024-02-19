BAFTA Awards 2024 Winners List: 'Oppenheimer', Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone And More

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 winners were announced on February 18 at a ceremony hosted by actor David Tennant at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

'Oppenheimer' led the awards with seven BAFTAs - Best Film; Director for Christopher Nolan; Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy; Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.; Cinematography; Editing, and Original Score.

This marks a first BAFTA Director win for Christopher Nolan, and first-time Film Awards nomination and win for Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone presented an award for the 'Best Film Not In The English Language Category'. Jonathan Glazer's 'The Zone of Interest' was crowned the winner. The movie is the first film to win both the 'Outstanding British Film' and 'Film Not in the English Language' categories.