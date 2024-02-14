BAFTA Awards 2024: David Beckham, Deepika Padukone To Present Awards; Check Full List Here

Actor David Tennant will serve as the host for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony. The Scottish actor, known for shows such as 'Doctor Who', 'Broadchurch' and 'Good Omens', will emcee the ceremony for the first time. He follows actor Richard E Grant and comedian Rebel Wilson, who helmed the ceremony in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

According to the official BAFTA website, the Rising Star Award will be presented by former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell. Actors Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde are vying for the honour.

British actress and television star Hannah Waddingham will deliver an exclusive music performance. Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also perform her iconic hit, Murder on the 'Dancefloor' as featured in the nominated film 'Saltburn'.

This year’s BAFTA Fellowship will be presented to award-winning British actor, writer and director Samantha Morton. BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema will be presented to June Givanni, the pioneering film curator, writer and programmer of African and African diaspora cinema