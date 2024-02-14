BAFTA Awards 2024: David Beckham, Deepika Padukone To Present Awards; Check Full List Here
The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will be hosted by David Tennant.
Indian actor-producer Deepika Padukone will present an award at the upcoming British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2024.
Padukone, 38, shared the list of confirmed presenters for BAFTA awards this year on her Instagram story. At last year's Academy Awards, Padukone introduced the live performance of 'Naatu Naatu', the hit Telugu song from 'RRR' which went on to win the best original song Oscar.
Full List of BAFTA 2024 Presenters
The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards will be held on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall. Here is a full list of BAFTA presenters confirmed till now:
Adjoa Andoh
Andrew Scott
Bryce Dallas Howard
Callum Turner
Cate Blanchett
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Daisy Edgar Jones
Daryl McCormack
David Beckham
Deepika Padukone
Dua Lipa
Emma Corrin
Gillian Anderson
Himesh Patel
Hugh Grant
Idris Elba
Indira Varma
James Martin
Jack O’Connell
Keegan-Michael Key
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Lily Collins
Marisa Abela
Rebecca Ferguson
Sheila Atim
Taylor Russell.
BAFTA Awards 2024: When And Where To Watch
The BAFTA awards ceremony will stream in India on Lionsgate Play on February 19 at 12.30 a.m.
About BAFTA 2024
Actor David Tennant will serve as the host for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony. The Scottish actor, known for shows such as 'Doctor Who', 'Broadchurch' and 'Good Omens', will emcee the ceremony for the first time. He follows actor Richard E Grant and comedian Rebel Wilson, who helmed the ceremony in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
According to the official BAFTA website, the Rising Star Award will be presented by former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell. Actors Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde are vying for the honour.
British actress and television star Hannah Waddingham will deliver an exclusive music performance. Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also perform her iconic hit, Murder on the 'Dancefloor' as featured in the nominated film 'Saltburn'.
This year’s BAFTA Fellowship will be presented to award-winning British actor, writer and director Samantha Morton. BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema will be presented to June Givanni, the pioneering film curator, writer and programmer of African and African diaspora cinema
Our host is ready - are you?!— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 10, 2024
Join David Tennant next weekend for the EE BAFTA Film Awards! Tune in at 7pm GMT on Sunday 18 February on BBC One and iPlayer and on BritBox in North America. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/IZ3Jr8Gdnm
What Is BAFTA
The BAFTA is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.
- with inputs from PTI