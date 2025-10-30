‘Baahubali: The Epic’ Release Date: Rajamouli’s 2-Part Combined Film Returns To Theatres This Week

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s iconic movie Baahubali: The Epic is set to hit theatres this week. This special screening combines both parts of the blockbuster Baahubali series. Several theatre chains, including PVR Inox and Cinepolis, have confirmed the release of Baahubali: The Epic nationwide on Oct. 31.

The combined version of the two blockbuster movies aims to offer fans a unique cinematic experience. The first film, Baahubali: The Beginning, was released in 2015, and its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, hit the theatres in 2017. Both films received widespread acclaim for their stunning visuals and storytelling. They were praised for redefining Indian epic cinema with scale and imagination.

The films, known for their action-packed sequences and epic fantasy narrative, will now be clubbed and presented for fans. PVR has announced that the film will be launched in its premium ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience) screens.

“Witness Baahubali: The Epic in ICE Theaters, where the world of Mahishmati unfolds around you in breathtaking motion. Feel the roar, the rage, and the rise,” PVR movies announced on X, revealing that the launch is scheduled for Oct. 31.