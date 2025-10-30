‘Baahubali: The Epic’ Release Date: Rajamouli’s 2-Part Combined Film Returns To Theatres This Week
‘Baahubali: The Epic’ will club the experience of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, which was released in 2015, and its 2017 sequel, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s iconic movie Baahubali: The Epic is set to hit theatres this week. This special screening combines both parts of the blockbuster Baahubali series. Several theatre chains, including PVR Inox and Cinepolis, have confirmed the release of Baahubali: The Epic nationwide on Oct. 31.
The combined version of the two blockbuster movies aims to offer fans a unique cinematic experience. The first film, Baahubali: The Beginning, was released in 2015, and its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, hit the theatres in 2017. Both films received widespread acclaim for their stunning visuals and storytelling. They were praised for redefining Indian epic cinema with scale and imagination.
The films, known for their action-packed sequences and epic fantasy narrative, will now be clubbed and presented for fans. PVR has announced that the film will be launched in its premium ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience) screens.
“Witness Baahubali: The Epic in ICE Theaters, where the world of Mahishmati unfolds around you in breathtaking motion. Feel the roar, the rage, and the rise,” PVR movies announced on X, revealing that the launch is scheduled for Oct. 31.
In a similar announcement, Cinepolish said on X: “Experience Baahubali on the IMAX screen, where every sword swing, every roar, and every breathtaking moment feels larger than life. Releasing Oct. 31 only in IMAX.”
The Baahubali series follows the story of Prince Amarendra Baahubali, a noble warrior who is betrayed by palace conspiracies. After his death, his son Mahendra, unaware of his father’s legacy, grows up in secret. Discovering his lineage, Mahendra returns to the kingdom to avenge his father and reclaim his throne.
Baahubali: The Epic was announced by director Rajamouli earlier in July. The move is meant to mark the 10th anniversary of the landmark film. Taking to social media, Rajamouli had revealed that the two Baahubali films, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, will be presented as a single cinematic experience.
Baahubali: The Epic will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, at the time of its release, Baahubali: The Beginning’grossed an estimated Rs 650 crore worldwide across all languages. Its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, achieved a massive worldwide collection of Rs 1,788 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films.