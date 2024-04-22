'Average Salary Of IAS Is Starting Salary Of A CA': Chartered Accountant Triggers Row With Post
In a recent social media post, Chartered Accountant (CA) Chirag Chauhan ignited a heated debate by comparing the salaries of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers with those of CAs.
He wrote, "The average salary of an IAS is the starting salary of a CA. Why do people prefer IAS?" This prompted diverse reactions across various platforms.
The average salary of an IAS is the starting salary of a CA— CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) April 17, 2024
Why do people prefer IAS? pic.twitter.com/KpODLY8F9i
According to Chauhan's post, the gross monthly salary of IAS officers ranges from approximately Rs 56,000 to Rs 1,50,000, with allowances such as dearness allowance (DA), travel allowance (TA), and house rent allowance (HRA). He compared this to the starting salary of CAs, implying that the financial incentives of the two professions were significantly disparate.
However, numerous users have contested Chauhan's comparison, emphasising that the allure of the civil services extends far beyond monetary considerations. Many pointed out that individuals are drawn to the civil services for the prestige, respect, and opportunity to make a meaningful impact in society.
One user said IAS officers typically do not report to CAs unless the CA holds a senior government position or serves as a minister. He wrote "Have you heard an IAS ever reporting to a CA. Ever!? (Unless the CA is a senior govt employee or a minister)"
Another user underscored the unparalleled platform that civil services provide for societal change, stating that the opportunity to create a positive impact outweighs financial gains. "The platform that you get to create an impact on society cannot be compared to any other job. As a politician perhaps. But that is even tougher than getting selected as an #IAS."
Netizens also pointed out that the financial aspect of being an IAS officer extended beyond the basic salary, considering the additional allowances and the authority and respect that accompanied the position. "That's the basic. With allowances, it'll be double that. Then the power and respect that come along with it."
The ongoing discourse comes in the wake of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, which aimed to fill over 1,100 vacancies across various central government services, including the IAS, Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).