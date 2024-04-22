'Average Salary Of IAS Is Starting Salary Of A CA': Chartered Accountant Triggers Row With Post

One user said IAS officers typically do not report to CAs unless the CA holds a senior government position or serves as a minister. He wrote "Have you heard an IAS ever reporting to a CA. Ever!? (Unless the CA is a senior govt employee or a minister)"

Another user underscored the unparalleled platform that civil services provide for societal change, stating that the opportunity to create a positive impact outweighs financial gains. "The platform that you get to create an impact on society cannot be compared to any other job. As a politician perhaps. But that is even tougher than getting selected as an #IAS."

Netizens also pointed out that the financial aspect of being an IAS officer extended beyond the basic salary, considering the additional allowances and the authority and respect that accompanied the position. "That's the basic. With allowances, it'll be double that. Then the power and respect that come along with it."

The ongoing discourse comes in the wake of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, which aimed to fill over 1,100 vacancies across various central government services, including the IAS, Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).