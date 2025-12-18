Avatar: Fire and Ash — Avatar 3 Release Date, Cast, Budget, Runtime, Advance Booking And More

According to multiple media reports, 20th Century Studios reportedly allocated over $400 million for the production of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Earlier, Deadline reported that the movie is expected to earn $340–$380 million worldwide in its opening weekend. The report added that the movie will open at 3,800 theatres, including 430 IMAX 3D, 1,050 premium large-format screens, 380 D-Box/4D and 120 ScreenX locations, in the United States.

In China, the movie leads pre-sales, but lags behind its predecessor, Avatar: Way of Water. The Deadline report added that the China pre-sales hint at about $7.6M earnings, based on bookings through Sunday and early next week.

According to Indian industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is likely to open in the range of Rs 30-35 crore gross in India. However, the ongoing craze for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is likely to put a dent in the earnings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Moreover, Avatar 3 has received mostly negative initial reviews, with the latest edition in the franchise earning the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score. This has raised concerns that Cameron’s highly anticipated third film may not keep the cash registers ringing.