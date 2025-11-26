HR88B8888 Beats 0007: India's Costliest Car-Registration Number Worth Rs 1.17 Crore

Haryana made headlines on Wednesday when a coveted VIP registration number was sold for Rs 1.17 crore in an online auction.

The plate HR88B8888 set a national record as India’s costliest registration number after spirited bidding ended at 5 p.m. on the government’s Fancy Number portal. As many as 45 bidders took part in the digital auction, NDTV reported.

Starting at just Rs 50,000, the bidding war escalated sharply throughout the day. As the clock struck noon, bidders had already pushed the amount to Rs 88 lakh, before the final hammer fell at Rs 1.17 crore at 5 p.m. This follows the auction of the registration number HR22W2222 for Rs 37.91 lakh last week, according to the NDTV report.