Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And More
Arunachal Pradesh, also known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun', celebrates its Foundation Day on February 20.
This date holds significance for the state as it marks its journey from the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to a full-fledged state of the Indian Union.
Know about the history, significance, and interesting facts associated with this state.
Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day: History
Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Till 1972, it was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). It gained Union Territory status on January 20, 1972 and was renamed Arunachal Pradesh.
Administratively, the state is divided into 16 districts. The capital of the state is Itanagar in Papum Pare district. Itanagar is named after ‘Ita Fort’, meaning ‘fort of bricks’, built in the 14th century AD.
Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day: Significance
Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day is significant as it commemorates the official declaration of Arunachal Pradesh as a state on February 20, 1987.
Arunachal Pradesh boasts of diverse tribal communities with their unique customs, traditions, and languages. The Foundation Day serves as a platform to showcase this cultural wealth through vibrant traditional dances, music, and attire.
It also celebrates the state's achievements in various sectors like infrastructure, education, healthcare, and tourism. The festivities foster a sense of unity and belonging among the diverse communities of Arunachal Pradesh.
Arunachal Pradesh Facts
Here are some facts about Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day:
Arunachal Pradesh became the 24th state of India on February 20, 1987.
Arunachal Pradesh shares its international border with Bhutan to the west (160 km), China to the North and North-East (1,080 km) and Myanmar to the East (440 km).
Major industries of Arunachal Pradesh include agriculture, art and crafts, weaving, cane and bamboo, horticulture, power and mineral-based industries.
Greenfield Hollongi Airport, now renamed Donyi-Polo Airport, is the fourth operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh.
Arunachal Pradesh is the first Indian state to obtain organic certification for kiwi fruit.
The oranges of Arunachal Pradesh are Geographical Indication (GI) tagged. Arunachal mandarin orange is more commonly known as Wakro orange, which accounts for almost 90% of the total citrus population.
In December 2020, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) also revived the 1,000-year-old heritage Monpa handmade paper industry in Tawang.
Arunachal Pradesh has a vibrant craft tradition. Cane and bamboo are an important craft in this state and the workmanship is of a very high order.