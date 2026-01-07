'India's Tech Future': Shashi Tharoor Shares 'Illuminating' Encounter With Teen Behind Multilingual AI Project

In the 54-second video shared by Tharoor on the social media platform, the youngster asked the politician about his views on the need to have AI for India.

In reply, Tharoor said, "AI has got to transcend national borders, but I think one thing we need perhaps is more AI in Indian languages."

John Aju said he feels the same and highlighted that they are doing this to have access to most of the Indian languages, such as Hindi, Malayalam and Urdu.

Tharoor then asked him whether he was doing this by himself or had others as well in his team.

The boy replied, "So right now, by myself, by for my content creation I do have a team."

Asked whether the team includes “other prodigies like you," John Aju said, "Me and one of my friends... Ishaan is also there."

On this, Tharoor quipped, "I have a son called Ishaan, he couldn’t do it..."