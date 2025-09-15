Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Trend: Loved It? May Be A Trap, Warns IPS Officer

However, this popular Banana AI Saree trend has prompted a warning from a senior police official. IPS officer VC Sajjanar has cautioned users to "beware of this trend," suggesting they "might be falling into a trap".

In a post on X, Sajjanar asked netizens to be cautious as scams happen when personal information is leaked online. He wrote, "Be cautious with trending topics on the internet! Falling into the trap of the 'Nano Banana' trending craze... if you share personal information online, such scams are bound to happen."

He said that it takes one click for criminals to phish money and urged netizens to never share photos or personal details online. While sharing joyful moments is fine, safety should be given a top priority.

"With just one click, the money in your bank accounts can end up in the hands of criminals. Never share photos or personal details with fake websites or unauthorised apps. You can share your joyful moments on social media trends, but don’t forget that safety should be your top priority," Sajjanar wrote.

Sajjanar warned that once data is collected by fake websites or unauthorised apps, retrieving it is difficult.

"If you step onto an unseen path, you are certain to fall into a pit... Think twice before uploading your photos or personal information. These trends come and make a fuss for a few days before disappearing... Once your data goes to fake websites or unauthorised apps, retrieving it is difficult. Remember... your data, your money – your responsibility," he concluded.