Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Trend: Loved It? May Be A Trap, Warns IPS Officer
It takes one click for criminals to phish money; netizens should never share photos or personal details online, says VC Sajjanar.
After Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, dubbed the "Nano Banana" tool turned selfies into lifelike 3D figurine images, it has now brought the charm of the '90s Indian films with dreamy and vintage saree portraits.
The trend by Google's Gemini Nano Banana AI tool, allows users to transform ordinary selfies into cinematic images that resemble 90s soft era. Popular prompts include translucent red chiffon sarees with flowing waves of hair, jasmine flowers tucked behind the ear and golden-hour lighting for that vintage film poster vibe. Sonakshi's posts feature her in a striking red silk saree with a flower-adorned side-sweep hairstyle, a playful printed salwar kameez alongside a puppy, and a serene blue saree while reading a book.
Here's Sonakshi Sinha participating in the trend.
IPS Officer Issues Warning
However, this popular Banana AI Saree trend has prompted a warning from a senior police official. IPS officer VC Sajjanar has cautioned users to "beware of this trend," suggesting they "might be falling into a trap".
In a post on X, Sajjanar asked netizens to be cautious as scams happen when personal information is leaked online. He wrote, "Be cautious with trending topics on the internet! Falling into the trap of the 'Nano Banana' trending craze... if you share personal information online, such scams are bound to happen."
He said that it takes one click for criminals to phish money and urged netizens to never share photos or personal details online. While sharing joyful moments is fine, safety should be given a top priority.
"With just one click, the money in your bank accounts can end up in the hands of criminals. Never share photos or personal details with fake websites or unauthorised apps. You can share your joyful moments on social media trends, but don’t forget that safety should be your top priority," Sajjanar wrote.
Sajjanar warned that once data is collected by fake websites or unauthorised apps, retrieving it is difficult.
"If you step onto an unseen path, you are certain to fall into a pit... Think twice before uploading your photos or personal information. These trends come and make a fuss for a few days before disappearing... Once your data goes to fake websites or unauthorised apps, retrieving it is difficult. Remember... your data, your money – your responsibility," he concluded.
à°à°à°à°°à±à°¨à±à°à±âà°²à± à°à±à°°à±à°à°¡à°¿à°à°à± à°²à°¤à± à°à°¾à°à±à°°à°¤à±à°¤!— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) September 14, 2025
'à°¨à°¾à°¨à± à°¬à°¨à°¾à°¨à°¾' à°à±à°°à±à°à°¡à°¿à°à°à± à°®à°¾à°¯à°²à± à°ªà°¡à°¿.. à°µà±à°¯à°à±à°¤à°¿à°à°¤ à°¸à°®à°¾à°à°¾à°°à°¾à°¨à±à°¨à°¿ à°à°à°à°°à±à°¨à±à°à± à°²à± à°à±à°®à±à°®à°°à°¿à°¸à±à°¤à± à°à°²à°¾à°à°à°¿ à°®à±à°¸à°¾à°²à± à°à°°à±à°à±à°¤à°¾à°¯à°¿.
à°à°à±à° à°à±à°²à°¿à°à±âà°¤à±à°¨à± à°¬à±à°¯à°¾à°à°à± à°à°¾à°¤à°¾à°²à±à°²à± à°à°¨à±à°¨ à°¡à°¬à±à°¬à± à°¨à±à°°à°à°¾à°³à±à°² à°à±à°¤à±à°²à±à°²à±à°à°¿ à°ªà±à°¤à±à°à°¦à°¿.
à°«à±à°à± à°µà±à°¬à±âà°¸à±à°à±âà°²à±, à° à°¨à°§à°¿à°à°¾à°° à°¯à°¾à°ªà±âà°²à°à± à°«à±à°à±à°²à±/à°µà±à°¯à°à±à°¤à°¿à°à°¤â¦ pic.twitter.com/ZqmsqZ0wOi
ALSO READ
Vintage AI Photos: New Gemini Retro Saree Trend Just Came In And Here's How You Can Hop On To It
What Is Gemini AI Retro Saree Trend?
Gemini AI Retro Saree Trend or Nano Banana Saree trend involves users transforming their personal photographs into stylised, cinematic portraits of themselves draped in sarees with a distinct retro aesthetic.
Users can upload a photo and, with a descriptive prompt, generate an entirely new image. The resulting portraits often feature the dreamy, nostalgic elements of 90s Indian cinema, such as flowing chiffon sarees, grainy film textures and dramatic "golden hour" lighting.
Netizens, especially women, are loving this trend as it allows them to envision themselves as stars of a bygone cinematic era. The generated images have flooded social media platforms, particularly Instagram, with users sharing their AI-crafted glamorous avatars.