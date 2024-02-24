'Article 370' Box Office Collection: Yami Gautam Starrer 'Packs An Excellent Total' On Day 1

Yami Gautam starrer political drama 'Article 370', which was released in theatres on February 23 has packed an "excellent total" on Day 1, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Saturday.

The movie earned Rs 6.12 crore on Friday, proving all calculations and estimations wrong by a wide margin, Adarsh said in a post on X. The movie also benefitted due to discount ticket rates on Cinema Lovers Day.

"Will be interesting to see how Article 370 fares on Sat-Sun, since it will be back to regular ticket rates...The audience feedback tilts heavily towards positive side and that's a big plus," he wrote.

'Article 370' is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.