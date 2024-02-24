'Article 370' Box Office Collection: Yami Gautam Starrer 'Packs An Excellent Total' On Day 1
The movie marks the production debut of filmmaker Aditya Dhar via B62 Studios. He is also the husband of Yami Gautam.
Yami Gautam starrer political drama 'Article 370', which was released in theatres on February 23 has packed an "excellent total" on Day 1, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Saturday.
The movie earned Rs 6.12 crore on Friday, proving all calculations and estimations wrong by a wide margin, Adarsh said in a post on X. The movie also benefitted due to discount ticket rates on Cinema Lovers Day.
"Will be interesting to see how Article 370 fares on Sat-Sun, since it will be back to regular ticket rates...The audience feedback tilts heavily towards positive side and that's a big plus," he wrote.
'Article 370' is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.
#Article370 proves *all* calculations and estimations wrong by a wide marginâ¦ Packs an EXCELLENT TOTAL on Day 1, benefitting, to an extent, due to the discounted ticket rates [â¹ 99/-] on #CinemaLoversDayâ¦ Fri â¹ 6.12 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2024
Will be interesting to see howâ¦ pic.twitter.com/8v9eTF7SVM
Dhar is the director of the 2019 film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.
The release of 'Article 370' comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Yami Gautam, known for films such as 'Badlapur', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Bala', 'A Thursday' and 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', is essaying the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective.
According to a press release, the film presents a 'powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir'.
The Central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
(With PTI inputs)