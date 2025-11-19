Are Schools Open Or Closed Today In Chennai And Other Districts Of Tamil Nadu Due To Heavy Rains?
Parents across Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu are urged to keep an eye on updates and instructions issued by their respective district collectors and school authorities.
Schools across several districts in Tamil Nadu were closed on Monday, November 17, due to heavy rainfall. Several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Villupuram, and Cuddalore, were placed on an orange alert. In view of continuous rainfall throughout the night preceding November 17 and water accumulation in low-lying areas, district collectors ordered the closure of all schools in Chennai and adjoining districts for November 17.
As the rains subsided, many districts reopened the schools on November 18 after IMD downgraded the rainfall alert to yellow from orange. Although the rains started during the evening hours on November 18. which saw weather agency issue an orange alert for few districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on the possibility of moderate rainfall accompanied by Thunderstorms.
As rains continue, parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Wednesday (November 19).
According to IMD's latest weather bulletin, light to moderate rain is likely across parts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is expected to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas, indicating that rainfall intensity has subsided.
Will schools in Chennai and other districts be closed today (November 19) due to rain?
The local administration have not issued any official notice asking schools to remain shut. With the possibility of light to moderate rains, schools and educational institutions are expected to remain open on Wednesday, November 19.
Tamil Nadu Weather Update
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several regions in the state from November 19 to November 22 following by heavy rainfall on November 23 and 24.
Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at one or two places over Tamil Nadu from November 19 to November 21, the IMD said.
IMD reported that the low-pressure area that developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday has settled near the Sri Lankan coast as of 8:30 a.m. on November 18. The accompanying upper-air cyclonic circulation, reaching up to 5.6 km above mean sea level, is expected to drift slowly in a west-northwesterly direction over the next 24 hours.
Another Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22. Thereafter, it will move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours.
The earlier cyclonic circulation near southern Kerala’s coastline over the southeast Arabian Sea has now diminished.
IMD Weather Warning !— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 18, 2025
Heavy rainfall expected over Tamil Nadu (Nov 18â24) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Nov 19â22).
Isolated very heavy rain on Nov 18 (Tamil Nadu) & Nov 21 (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).
Stay alert, stay safe, and follow official updates. #IMDWeatherWarningâ¦ pic.twitter.com/k7NWKHCMRw