Are Schools Open Or Closed Today In Chennai And Other Districts Of Tamil Nadu Due To Heavy Rains?

Schools across several districts in Tamil Nadu were closed on Monday, November 17, due to heavy rainfall. Several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Villupuram, and Cuddalore, were placed on an orange alert. In view of continuous rainfall throughout the night preceding November 17 and water accumulation in low-lying areas, district collectors ordered the closure of all schools in Chennai and adjoining districts for November 17.

As the rains subsided, many districts reopened the schools on November 18 after IMD downgraded the rainfall alert to yellow from orange. Although the rains started during the evening hours on November 18. which saw weather agency issue an orange alert for few districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on the possibility of moderate rainfall accompanied by Thunderstorms.

As rains continue, parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Wednesday (November 19).

According to IMD's latest weather bulletin, light to moderate rain is likely across parts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is expected to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas, indicating that rainfall intensity has subsided.