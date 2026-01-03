Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Saturday, January 3, 2026?

Banks in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed today 3 to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar list. However, banks in the rest of the country are scheduled to remain operational on January 3, as it is the first Saturday of the month.

According to the RBI, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Thus, banks across India are scheduled to remain closed on January 10 and January 24.

Banks may close their branches on holidays, but digital banking services remain fully functional. ATMs, UPI payments, internet banking and other online facilities continue to remain accessible, ensuring customers do not face disruption.

The RBI holiday list, which details closures across different states, serves as a useful reference. In case of doubt, it is advisable to verify a bank branch’s working hours before visiting and confirm it will be operational on that particular day.

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three main categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays.

State-specific regional festivals and cultural events result in holidays that vary by location, with digital banking remaining active during these branch closures.