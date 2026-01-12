Are Banks Open Or Closed On Jan. 12 For Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary

India is geared up to celebrate the birth anniversary of philosopher Swami Vivekananda on Monday, January 12. Celebrated as National Youth Day, this day honours the legacy of Vivekananda as one of the country’s greatest thinkers and an inspiration for youth.

To mark this day, activities and events are organised to encourage leadership, creativity and social responsibility among the youth. As Vivekananda was born in Kolkata in 1863, this day is also observed as a public holiday in West Bengal.

This means that banks, schools, colleges, government offices and other public institutions remain closed on this day in the state.