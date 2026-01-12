Are Banks Open Or Closed On Jan. 12 For Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary
Celebrated as National Youth Day, Jan. 12 honours the legacy of Swami Vivekananda as one of the country’s greatest thinkers and an inspiration for youth.
India is geared up to celebrate the birth anniversary of philosopher Swami Vivekananda on Monday, January 12. Celebrated as National Youth Day, this day honours the legacy of Vivekananda as one of the country’s greatest thinkers and an inspiration for youth.
To mark this day, activities and events are organised to encourage leadership, creativity and social responsibility among the youth. As Vivekananda was born in Kolkata in 1863, this day is also observed as a public holiday in West Bengal.
This means that banks, schools, colleges, government offices and other public institutions remain closed on this day in the state.
January 12 Bank Holiday
According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda will be observed as a bank holiday in West Bengal. This means that both public and private sector bank branches across the state will remain closed.
While people will not be able to access physical bank branches during the holiday, online services will remain available as usual. These include UPI, net banking, ATMs services, among other things.
Bank Holidays In January
In January 2026, banks are set to remain closed for as many as 16 days. Regional festivities and national events such as the annual Republic Day celebrations will result in these holidays, leading to limited banking activities. As a result, customers are advised to plan their transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience.
Jan. 1 - New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai (Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal)
Jan. 2 - New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi (Kerala, Mizoram)
Jan. 3 – Birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (Uttar Pradesh)
Jan. 10 - Second Saturday
Jan. 12 - Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (West Bengal)
Jan. 14 - Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu (Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat)
Jan. 15 - Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana)
Jan. 16 - Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu)
Jan. 17 - Uzhavar Thirunal (Tamil Nadu)
Jan. 23 – Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami (West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura)
Jan. 24 - Banks closed on Fourth Saturday
Jan. 26 - Republic Day (National holiday)
Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25 - Bank holiday on Sunday