Are All Luxury Labels Made In Same Factories? What Viral Claim On Tiruppur Reveals
A social media debate erupted after entrepreneur Vineeth K revealed many luxury brands are produced in the same Tiruppur factories, sparking a discussion on pricing and quality of the material.
A social media debate has erupted over the production of luxury brands in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, with users discussing the rationality of the high price markup on many brands. The debate started after Vineeth K, founder of Deals Dhamaka, revealed that many luxury brands are produced in the same factories in Tiruppur as mass market brands.
The main difference lies in the labels, not the manufacturing, he said. Noting this difference, he wrote on X on Sunday: “Any T-shirt above Rs 2,000, any jeans above Rs 4,000 is a waste of money. Go to Chennai, all the luxury brands have the same factory make, just the tags are different.”
His comments have resonated with many people online. The X post has garnered over three lakh views so far. While many agreed with Vineeth K on the illusion of the consumption race, some argued that despite being made in the same factories, certain luxury brands use different materials.
“Sorry, sir, but I don’t agree. Maybe they are stitched in the same factory, but the materials are different. And of course, the user experience is different. You will realise this after 5–6 washes,” a user commented.
Echoing a similar sentiment, another user said that those who have visited Tiruppur understand this reality and don't chase brands.
“I found this in 2010 in Tiruppur. The textile factory gets orders and at last they put brand logo stickers in that material. After this, the price skyrocketed from nowhere,” the user said, sharing his experience.
However, some users also offered differing views, drawing from their personal experience with some premium brands. One user commented that while he had heard about mass production of various brands under the same roof, some indeed offer “unparalleled” experience.
“I’ve heard about those factories before. Do they sell Louis Philippe t-shirts? The quality is unmatched, priced around Rs 2,400, and they easily last 3–4 years even with heavy use,” the user said.
Others attributed the phenomenon of wearing premium brands to marketing strategies and the influence of peer pressure.
“Once you shop at a store. (I am talking about Levi's) They sell experience. They assure you of the material, design, fit, etc,” a user explained.
Making a similar remark, another said, “You pay for the social effect it has, not the material.”
Tiruppur is popularly known as the ‘knitwear capital’ of India. The textile city of Tamil Nadu produces 90% of India’s cotton knitwear exports and around 55% of total knitwear exports, according to the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA). In 2024-25, the city’s knitwear exports reached Rs 39,618 crore.