Are All Luxury Labels Made In Same Factories? What Viral Claim On Tiruppur Reveals

A social media debate has erupted over the production of luxury brands in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, with users discussing the rationality of the high price markup on many brands. The debate started after Vineeth K, founder of Deals Dhamaka, revealed that many luxury brands are produced in the same factories in Tiruppur as mass market brands.

The main difference lies in the labels, not the manufacturing, he said. Noting this difference, he wrote on X on Sunday: “Any T-shirt above Rs 2,000, any jeans above Rs 4,000 is a waste of money. Go to Chennai, all the luxury brands have the same factory make, just the tags are different.”

His comments have resonated with many people online. The X post has garnered over three lakh views so far. While many agreed with Vineeth K on the illusion of the consumption race, some argued that despite being made in the same factories, certain luxury brands use different materials.

“Sorry, sir, but I don’t agree. Maybe they are stitched in the same factory, but the materials are different. And of course, the user experience is different. You will realise this after 5–6 washes,” a user commented.