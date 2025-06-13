Are Airlines Liable To Pay Compensation After Flight Crash In India?

The Montreal Convention of 1999, to which India is a signatory, governs the rules regarding airline liabilities in case of death or injury.

For international flights, compensation is mandatory under the Montreal Convention. The domestic airlines in India often follow similar standards under the guidelines set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced an increase in the Montreal Convention liability limits for death, injury, baggage, flight delays and cargo issues from December 28, 2024. The liability limits are based on Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a unit of account that is defined by the International Monetary Fund. According to reports, 1 SDR was equal to US$1.33318 in October 2024.

In case of death, the upper limit of compensation was increased to 1,51,880 SDR from 1,28,821 SDR. In case of international flights to or from India, this means that the compensation could be around Rs 1.8 crore based on the exchange rate. The amount can be higher if there is negligence on the part of the flight operator.