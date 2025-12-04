Bruno Mars To Billie Eilish: Who Dominated Apple Music In 2025? Check Full List

These tracks amassed billions of plays, blending K-pop flair, hip-hop fire, and pop soul across genres and borders.​

1. ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT: The infectious 2024 collab exploded into 2025's undisputed chart king, topping Shazam, radio airplay, and lyrics searches with its catchy hooks and dance energy.​

2. Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther: This moody R&B-hip-hop fusion climbed to second, fueled by raw emotion and seamless vocal chemistry that kept listeners hitting replay.​

3. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile: Bruno's second top-three hit, a heartfelt 2024 ballad, captured global hearts with soaring vocals and nostalgic vibes, proving timeless appeal wins streams.​

4. Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us: Lamar's sharp diss track held fourth, part of his dominant run with nine top-100 entries, showcasing rap's cultural punch.​

5. Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather: Eilish's whispery, haunting single from her 2024 album sealed the top five, drawing fans into its introspective world.​