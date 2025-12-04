Bruno Mars To Billie Eilish: Who Dominated Apple Music In 2025? Check Full List
Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar also shone brightly in the top ranks, reflecting a year of viral collabs and emotional anthems dominating streams worldwide.
Apple Music unveiled its 2025 Replay charts, crowning ROSÉ and Bruno Mars' APT as the top global song, with Kendrick Lamar & SZA's 'Luther' and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 'Die With A Smile' close behind.
Top 5 Global Bangers That Defined 2025
These tracks amassed billions of plays, blending K-pop flair, hip-hop fire, and pop soul across genres and borders.
1. ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT: The infectious 2024 collab exploded into 2025's undisputed chart king, topping Shazam, radio airplay, and lyrics searches with its catchy hooks and dance energy.
2. Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Luther: This moody R&B-hip-hop fusion climbed to second, fueled by raw emotion and seamless vocal chemistry that kept listeners hitting replay.
3. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile: Bruno's second top-three hit, a heartfelt 2024 ballad, captured global hearts with soaring vocals and nostalgic vibes, proving timeless appeal wins streams.
4. Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us: Lamar's sharp diss track held fourth, part of his dominant run with nine top-100 entries, showcasing rap's cultural punch.
5. Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather: Eilish's whispery, haunting single from her 2024 album sealed the top five, drawing fans into its introspective world.
Kendrick Lamar led artists with nine top-100 songs, while Bruno Mars notched two podium finishes.
Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga rounded out the query's stars, thriving on emotional depth amid a field where Morgan Wallen had the most entries at 12.
Notable Rising Talents
Tyler, The Creator was named as the Apple Music's Artist of the Year for 2025, his album Chromakopia drove 4.5 billion minutes of streams from late 2024 into 2025, marking a breakout year post-release.