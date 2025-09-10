Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event Triggers Meme Fest: 'Constant Is The Only Change'

Apple launched the iPhone Air and the much-awaited iPhone17 series at its "Awe Dropping" event on Sept. 9. The latest lineup included iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. But while the company focused on design and innovation, social media quickly turned the latest launch into a meme fest.

On X, users posted hilarious comments on pricing, battery life, comparisons with rivals and Apple’s penchant for incremental updates.

One user captured the anticipation around falling prices of older models, writing, "Ye iPhone 17 launch ke baad iPhone 12 kitne ke hoga ji? (After the iPhone 17 launch, how much will the iPhone 12 cost?)"

The tongue-in-cheek remark reflected how every new launch sparks a wave of price-cut expectations for Apple’s previous handsets.