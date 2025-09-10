Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event Triggers Meme Fest: 'Constant Is The Only Change'
Apple’s iPhone Air launch sparked a wave of memes on X, with users sharing jokes about prices, durability tests, battery life and rival brands.
Apple launched the iPhone Air and the much-awaited iPhone17 series at its "Awe Dropping" event on Sept. 9. The latest lineup included iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. But while the company focused on design and innovation, social media quickly turned the latest launch into a meme fest.
On X, users posted hilarious comments on pricing, battery life, comparisons with rivals and Apple’s penchant for incremental updates.
One user captured the anticipation around falling prices of older models, writing, "Ye iPhone 17 launch ke baad iPhone 12 kitne ke hoga ji? (After the iPhone 17 launch, how much will the iPhone 12 cost?)"
The tongue-in-cheek remark reflected how every new launch sparks a wave of price-cut expectations for Apple’s previous handsets.
Ye iphone 17 launch ke baad iphone 12 kitne ke hoga ji? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/BpKs1D3xiD— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 9, 2025
A user also questioned the design choices. A meme displaying the iPhone 17 Pro in three colours carried the caption, "Just remove the Apple logo and this looks like a Poco midranger, iPhone aesthetics have really fallen off."
just remove the apple logo and this shit looks like a poco midranger, iphone aesthetics have really fallen off https://t.co/WcHh18EUTl— soo washed (@anubhav__tweets) September 9, 2025
Some users mocked the predictability of Apple’s annual launches, with one writing, "Constant is the only Change - Apple, every year."
âConstant is the only Changeâ— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) September 9, 2025
- Apple, every year âºï¸#AppleEvent
Others turned their attention to content creators. A meme showed Tom, from the Tom and Jerry cartoon, preparing to smash an iPhone with a hammer. The caption read, "iPhone 17 is out, YouTubers in 2 days." The post took a dig at YouTubers who rush to test durability with over-the-top experiments.
Iphone 17 is out— Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) September 9, 2025
YouTubers in 2 days : #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mnZYowVF10
Battery life was also in focus. A user wrote, "'All day battery life’ on the iPhone Air is gonna suck because 'all day battery life' means nothing. They’ve been saying that since the iPhone 4, lol." It summed up the long-standing skepticism surrounding Apple’s marketing language.
âAll day battery lifeâ on the iPhone Air is gonna suck because âall day battery lifeâ means nothing. Theyâve been saying that since the iPhone 4 lol— Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyLabs) September 9, 2025
Even Apple's wearables didn't escape mockery. A meme showed a man holding up a shirt identical to the one he was wearing, with the post being captioned, “"Apple Watch Ultra 3." The jab suggested the new version looked far too similar to its predecessor.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/w9VGsIlRCK— Corbin Williams (@corbinwilliams) September 9, 2025
Size comparisons also became a theme. A caricature of two men, one bulky and the other slim, was captioned, "iPhone 3G (12.3mm) vs. iPhone Air (5.6mm)."
iPhone 3G (12.3mm) vs. iPhone Air (5.6mm) pic.twitter.com/QQ4TO8n1n2— Morning Brew âï¸ (@MorningBrew) September 9, 2025
Another post placed two photos of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson side by side, one showing his muscular wrestling physique and the other his leaner present look. The post read, “iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. iPhone Air.”
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. iPhone Air pic.twitter.com/yfDLsgBofK— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) September 9, 2025
Google’s Pixel line entered the conversation, too. A still from a film starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, with the line "Mere jaise kapde pehen ke tu mere jaisa dikh to sakta hai par ban nahi sakta," was posted with the caption, "Pixel to 17 Air." It implied that while Pixel may mimic Apple’s style, it cannot replicate its identity.
Pixel to 17 air https://t.co/FcCV2PQY6l pic.twitter.com/TGvhjGi5NA— Prithvi (@Prithvi10_) September 9, 2025
From playful digs at battery claims to sharp critiques of design, the meme fest proved that Apple’s launches continue to be as much a cultural event as a technological one.