Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak's Custom $2 Bills Video Resurfaces, Here's The Truth Behind Viral Rumour

A rumour about Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak has been frequently circulating on social media for the past few years. It claims that he carries his own "unique" customised currency.

According to the viral rumour, Wozniak prints his own $2 bills and uses them as legal tender. However, the claim is misleading because it's illegal to print your own currency in the United States. But it is true that Wozniak uses $2 bills in a unique and surprising way that has caught public attention.

It turns out that he buys uncut sheets of $2 bills from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing. He then works with a print shop to bind them into pads. Wozniak uses these pads to prank friends, interviewers and the public.

To be clear, he does not print the bills himself, which would be illegal. Wozniak has explained that while such acts could lead to arrest, he cannot be convicted because he follows the rules carefully.

"You can get arrested for them, but you cannot get convicted because you're in the right," Wozniak clarified about the rumour in one such interview in 2011 during his appearance on The Engadget Show.