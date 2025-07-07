AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Steps To Register Online, Key Dates And More

The eligible students can visit the Council’s official website and submit their details for verification. They will need to upload their documents and book slots for certificate verification. After verification, they can choose their preferred colleges and courses.

The seat allotment process is expected to be finalised by July 22 and the classes may commence from August 4, according to NDTV.

For AP EAMCET 2025 counselling, the registration fee is Rs 1,200 for General and OBC candidates, and Rs 600 for SC or ST candidates. Payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.