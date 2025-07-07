AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Steps To Register Online, Key Dates And More
The entrance exams were held from May 19 to May 27. The APSCHE conducted the entrance exam across 147 centres.
The AP EAMCET 2025 counselling registration process, meant for admission into various undergraduate courses in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, began on Monday, July 7. It is being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
The students can register online for the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling via the official website, www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The students who qualified in the AP EAPCET 2025 entrance exams will be eligible for the next round of counselling sessions. The entrance exams were held from May 19 to May 27.
The process entails counselling for various undergraduate courses in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh-based universities such as engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. The APSCHE had conducted the entrance exam across 147 centres in the state, for which more than 3.62 lakh students had registered.
To participate in the counselling process, the students will need to register and pay the processing fee online. The last date for registration is July 16.
The eligible students can visit the Council’s official website and submit their details for verification. They will need to upload their documents and book slots for certificate verification. After verification, they can choose their preferred colleges and courses.
The seat allotment process is expected to be finalised by July 22 and the classes may commence from August 4, according to NDTV.
For AP EAMCET 2025 counselling, the registration fee is Rs 1,200 for General and OBC candidates, and Rs 600 for SC or ST candidates. Payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.
Key Dates For AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 Counselling
• Registration and Fee Payment: July 7 to July 16
• Certificate Upload and Verification: July 7 to July 17
• Web Options Entry: July 10 to July 18
• Web Options Editing: July 19
• Seat Allotment Result: July 22
• Reporting to Allotted Colleges: July 23 to July 26
• Commencement of Classes: August 4
To avoid any inconvenience, the candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website and follow the schedule strictly as suggested by the council.
Steps To Register For AP EAMCET 2025 (EAPCET) Counselling
1. Go to www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and click on EAPCET-2025 Admissions.
2. Click on the Registration Form link.
3. Enter your EAPCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to open the form.
4. Check all your details carefully. If everything is correct, accept the declaration and move to the payment step.
5. If you find any mistakes, select "Yes" under the correction option, upload the required documents, and then proceed to payment.
6. After successful payment, download and print the payment receipt for your records.