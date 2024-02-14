Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: From Slap Day To Breakup Day; Check Full List Of Days

1. Slap Day - February 15

The week kicks off with Slap Day, a humorous occasion where people exchange symbolic slaps, not in a violent manner but as a lighthearted way to dismiss negativity and poke fun at the romantic fervour associated with Valentine's Day.

2. Kick Day - February 16

Following the slap, Kick Day adds a humorous touch by encouraging individuals to symbolically kick away any lingering negativity or stress. It serves as a reminder to take a step towards a more positive mindset.

3. Perfume Day - February 17

Amid jest and banter, Perfume Day offers a breath of fresh air. Participants share pleasant scents, highlighting the importance of positive fragrances to uplift the mood in a fun and engaging way.

4. Flirt Day - February 18

Embracing the lighter side of interactions, Flirt Day invites individuals to engage in playful conversations and banter. It's an opportunity to enjoy the art of flirting without the weight of serious commitments.

5. Confession Day - February 19

As the week progresses, Confession Day arrives, providing a platform for individuals to express their true feelings openly. This day promotes honest communication, whether positive or negative.

6. Missing Day - February 20

As it is the second last day of the Anti-Valentine's Week, participants express their feelings of longing or express sentiments about something or someone. This day allows individuals to connect with their emotions.

7. Breakup Day - February 21

The culmination of Anti-Valentine's Week is Breakup Day. While not advocating actual breakups, it encourages reflection on relationships that may no longer serve individuals. It is a day to reassess and, if needed, take steps towards personal growth.