Anti-Trump Protests: 'The Handmaid's Tale' Scene Recreated At US Capitol — What It Signifies

Anti-Trump Protests: Protestors opposed to US President Donald Trump re-enated a scene from the popular US webseries 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

As per The Mirror US, individuals dressed up like handmaids from the show, wearing red cloaks with wings obstructing their faces. The demonstrations were held outside the White House, Supreme Court building, and the United States Capitol Building on Tuesday.

For the uninitiated, the costumes are worn by women in the dystopian society showed in the 'The Handmaid's Tale' that are primarily tasked with the duty to breed children for the wealthier, and usually infertile, class of women.

Trump's return as the US President has consistently brought concerns from those who feel his policies could lead to a similar society as detailed in the show and original book. The leader has long faced accusations of misogyny and promoting ultra-conservative ideas. He has also been an advocate against abortion and the woman's right to choose.

In his first term as well, such demonstrations were held in many parts of Washington DC.

A demonstrator told local news portal NBC4 Washington, "We do not want any more rights taken away, not only from women but from immigrants or anyone that’s marginalized. We are here to march. We are here to put our feet down and say ‘No more'."