Anti-Trump Protests: 'The Handmaid's Tale' Scene Recreated At US Capitol — What It Signifies
Anti-Trump Protests: Individuals circled around a blow-up doll of Trump, kicking and stomping on it.
Anti-Trump Protests: Protestors opposed to US President Donald Trump re-enated a scene from the popular US webseries 'The Handmaid's Tale'.
As per The Mirror US, individuals dressed up like handmaids from the show, wearing red cloaks with wings obstructing their faces. The demonstrations were held outside the White House, Supreme Court building, and the United States Capitol Building on Tuesday.
For the uninitiated, the costumes are worn by women in the dystopian society showed in the 'The Handmaid's Tale' that are primarily tasked with the duty to breed children for the wealthier, and usually infertile, class of women.
Trump's return as the US President has consistently brought concerns from those who feel his policies could lead to a similar society as detailed in the show and original book. The leader has long faced accusations of misogyny and promoting ultra-conservative ideas. He has also been an advocate against abortion and the woman's right to choose.
In his first term as well, such demonstrations were held in many parts of Washington DC.
A demonstrator told local news portal NBC4 Washington, "We do not want any more rights taken away, not only from women but from immigrants or anyone that’s marginalized. We are here to march. We are here to put our feet down and say ‘No more'."
ðºð¸ Protesters dressed as handmaids from "The Handmaid's Tale" hold a protest near a photo of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Activists are staging multiple protests on Capitol Hill and outside the White House as lawmakers return from summer recess. pic.twitter.com/Xdhg4JuXdA— the Pulse (@thePulseGlobal) September 2, 2025
During the protest, individuals circled around a blow-up doll of Trump, kicking and stomping on it. The group clobbering appeared to mimic a scene in Season 4 of the show when a group of handmaids beat up and murder Commander Fred Waterford, who is the protagonist's main oppressor during the show, as per The Mirror US report.
The brutal murder represents a shift for June and a group effort to help her find liberation. However, the story only continues from there as the prominent figure's death does not result in the complete overturn of government nor the society. Instead, future storylines explore the continued effort of handmaids to get revenge and topple down their oppressors.
The Handmaid's Tale is based on a book by the same name written by Margaret Atwood.