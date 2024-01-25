'Animal' OTT Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer To Release On Netflix On This Date
'Animal', a crime action drama, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2023 despite being labelled as misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics.
The OTT release date for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has been revealed by streaming giant Netflix. As per multiple media reports, Netflix will be releasing an extended cut of the movie on the platform.
The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC before its release, showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1. It earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide. The film also features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.
'Animal' OTT Release Date
'Animal' will be released on Netflix on Friday, January 26 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
The air is dense and the temperature is rising. ð¥ð¥— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 25, 2024
Witness his wild rage in Animal, streaming from 26 January on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. #AnimalOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ituQvrT9kS
Earlier this month, Ranbir Kapoor said that some people may have had issues with 'Animal', but the box office success that his latest release has received proves love for a film conquers everything. Speaking at the success party of 'Animal', Kapoor expressed gratitude to the director for making him part of his vision.
"I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate 'Animal'. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies," the actor said at the event.
"Every character was very special and striking in the film and it happened because of everybody's hard work. Thank you to the producer, lyricist, and musicians, and thank you, everyone," said Reddy Vanga, who courted controversy for his previous films 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh'.
Bobby Deol, whose turn as the menacing mute gangster Abrar Haque became one of the highlights of 'Animal', credited Reddy Vanga for the film's success. He has limited screen time in the movie. Deol, however, believes there is potential for a spin-off on his 'Animal' character.
(With PTI inputs)