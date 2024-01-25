'Animal' OTT Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer To Release On Netflix On This Date

The OTT release date for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has been revealed by streaming giant Netflix. As per multiple media reports, Netflix will be releasing an extended cut of the movie on the platform.

'Animal', a crime action drama, emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2023 despite being labelled as misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics.

The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC before its release, showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1. It earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide. The film also features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.