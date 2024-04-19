Ancient Giant: Fossil Of Vasuki Indicus, One Of The Largest Snakes Ever, Discovered In India
The snake is estimated to be between roughly 11 and 15 metres long, comparable in size only to the extinct Titanoboa, known to be the longest snake to have ever lived, the researchers said.
A colossal discovery has emerged from the depths of a mine in Gujarat, India. Scientists have unearthed the remains of one of the largest snakes ever recorded, estimated to be between 11 and 15 metres long.
Named 'Vasuki Indicus', after the mythical serpent associated with the Hindu deity Shiva, this ancient reptile belonged to the madtsoiidae family and roamed the Earth during the Middle Eocene period, around 47 million years ago.
According to the findings published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee identified 27 well-preserved backbone bones of Vasuki Indicus in the Panandhro Lignite Mine. These fossils provide valuable insights into the anatomy and lifestyle of this prehistoric giant.
The vertebrae, measuring between 38 and 62 millimetres in length, and between 62 and 111 millimetres in width, suggested V. Indicus to possibly have had a broad, cylindrical body, the researchers said.
IIT Roorkee's Prof. Sunil Bajpai & Debajit Datta discovered Vasuki Indicus, a 47-million-year-old snake species in Kutch, Gujarat. Estimated at 11-15 meters, this extinct snake sheds light on India's prehistoric biodiversity. Published in Scientific Reports. #SnakeDiscovery pic.twitter.com/ruLsfgPQCc— IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) April 18, 2024
Lead author of the study, Debajit Datta spoke to Reuters and described Vasuki as a slow-moving ambush predator, akin to modern-day anacondas and pythons. Despite its immense size, Vasuki was likely non-venomous and relied on constriction to subdue its prey. This snake is believed to have lived in wet areas near the ocean.
Sunil Bajpai, a co-author of the study, compared Vasuki to another prehistoric behemoth, Titanoboa, which was discovered in Colombia in the early 2000s. While Titanoboa may have had slightly larger vertebrae, Vasuki's estimated length is comparable, marking it as one of the largest snakes in history.
Speculating on Vasuki's diet, researchers suggested it may have preyed upon crocodilians and other large creatures inhabiting its environment. Fossils found in the area indicate evidence of crocodiles, turtles, fish, and even primitive whales, indicating a diverse ecosystem during Vasuki's time.
The discovery of Vasuki Indicus sheds light on the evolution and distribution of snakes during the Cenozoic era. These ancient reptiles played a crucial role in shaping ecosystems, and understanding their history provides valuable insights into the dynamics of Earth's past.
"Snakes, like most animals, are peaceful creatures and an important component of our ecosystem," Datta told Reuters.
(With PTI inputs)