Ancient Giant: Fossil Of Vasuki Indicus, One Of The Largest Snakes Ever, Discovered In India

Sunil Bajpai, a co-author of the study, compared Vasuki to another prehistoric behemoth, Titanoboa, which was discovered in Colombia in the early 2000s. While Titanoboa may have had slightly larger vertebrae, Vasuki's estimated length is comparable, marking it as one of the largest snakes in history.

Speculating on Vasuki's diet, researchers suggested it may have preyed upon crocodilians and other large creatures inhabiting its environment. Fossils found in the area indicate evidence of crocodiles, turtles, fish, and even primitive whales, indicating a diverse ecosystem during Vasuki's time.

The discovery of Vasuki Indicus sheds light on the evolution and distribution of snakes during the Cenozoic era. These ancient reptiles played a crucial role in shaping ecosystems, and understanding their history provides valuable insights into the dynamics of Earth's past.

"Snakes, like most animals, are peaceful creatures and an important component of our ecosystem," Datta told Reuters.

