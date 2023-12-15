Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'Cool' Smart Trolleys At Hyderabad Airport; WATCH
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday shared a video of smart trolleys that are available at Hyderabad airport.
In a post on X, Anand Mahindra praised the smart trolleys and wrote, "That IS pretty cool. I’ve never encountered such trolleys in overseas airports…but I may be wrong. Are we truly amongst the very first to introduce these? 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽." [sic]
That IS pretty cool. Iâve never encountered such trolleys in overseas airportsâ¦but I may be wrong. Are we truly amongst the very first to introduce these? ðð½ðð½ðð½ pic.twitter.com/IEbZVI4BbM— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 15, 2023
How To Access Smart Trolley?
Here's how you can take the help of smart trolleys that are available at Hyderabad airport. Once you take a smart trolley, here are the steps to operate it:
Click on Start Now on the screen of the trolley.
Scan your boarding pass on the QR code.
If the scan doesn't work, click on the Find Flight option.
Check the list of flights and select your flight.
Once your flight gate number is announced, your trolley screen will notify you according to your boarding time.
Apart from flight tracking at the airport, this smart trolley also guides the passengers to lounges, washrooms etc. The trolleys are equipped with a built-in alert system that triggers a notification if they enter a designated 'no-zone' area. A message is then generated, providing the trolley's location, enabling the operations team to take prompt action to retrieve it.
Hyderabad's Smart Trolley
In 2020, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), also known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport introduced an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart baggage trolley system for tracking and maintaining the availability of baggage trolleys in real-time across the airport.
The airport claims to have become India's first airport to deploy this technology. It was reported that an entire fleet of 3,000 baggage trolleys was installed with the LoRa (Long Range) platform. This technology aims to reduce waiting times for baggage trolleys.