Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'Cool' Smart Trolleys At Hyderabad Airport; WATCH

Here's how you can take the help of smart trolleys that are available at Hyderabad airport. Once you take a smart trolley, here are the steps to operate it:

Click on Start Now on the screen of the trolley.

Scan your boarding pass on the QR code.

If the scan doesn't work, click on the Find Flight option.

Check the list of flights and select your flight.

Once your flight gate number is announced, your trolley screen will notify you according to your boarding time.

Apart from flight tracking at the airport, this smart trolley also guides the passengers to lounges, washrooms etc. The trolleys are equipped with a built-in alert system that triggers a notification if they enter a designated 'no-zone' area. A message is then generated, providing the trolley's location, enabling the operations team to take prompt action to retrieve it.