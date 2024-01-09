Anand Mahindra Feels THIS Scene From Jawan Is Big From His Perspective

The scene in question is where Shah Rukh Khan's character Azad and his team go to loot the containers that carry money that will help the antagonist Kalee played by Vijay Sethupathi win the election.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan's entry is that of his father Vikram Rathore who stylishly blows up a Mahindra Scorpio driven by the gang of antagonists by Yezdi Motorcycle.

It should be noted that the audio used in the video is not from the movie Jawan but from the movie "Vikram."