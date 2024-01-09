Anand Mahindra Feels THIS Scene From Jawan Is Big From His Perspective
Anand Mahindra reposts a scene from the movie 'Jawan' featuring Mahindra vehicles
Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra on Tuesday reposted a video on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The video is from the movie "Jawan" which featured two of the vehicles from his brand Mahindra Rise.
Anand Mahindra's Post on X
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mahindra reposted a scene from Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbuster Jawan and wrote, "I’m not getting into THAT debate. But the scene is indeed big from my perspective given that two Mahindra Rise brands are involved! And yes, the Scorpio gets blown up, but hey, if a Yezdi is the culprit, then it’s just games within the family…" [sic]
Jawan Scene
The scene in question is where Shah Rukh Khan's character Azad and his team go to loot the containers that carry money that will help the antagonist Kalee played by Vijay Sethupathi win the election.
In the video, Shah Rukh Khan's entry is that of his father Vikram Rathore who stylishly blows up a Mahindra Scorpio driven by the gang of antagonists by Yezdi Motorcycle.
It should be noted that the audio used in the video is not from the movie Jawan but from the movie "Vikram."
Mahindra Vehicles In The Scene
Anand Mahindra reiterated that two Mahindra Rise brands were involved in the scene - Mahindra Scorpio and Yezdi Motorcycle. Mahindra owns 60% of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.