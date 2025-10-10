Amul, Milky Mist Paneer Pass 'Food Pharmer's' Lab Tests, But Here's Who Failed
Major Indian dairy brands have passed 'Food Pharmer's' paneer test. The health advocate and influencer Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as the Food Pharmer posted a video on his official X account informing that he lab tested a total of 11 paneer samples and found that packaged paneer from brands like Amul passed the health test.
While NDTV Profit cannot confirm the validity of the methods of Himatsingka's tests, here is a list of the types of paneer samples that passed, according to his tests —
Amul Fresh Paneer
Amul Malai Paneer
Gowardhan Paneer
Humpy A2 Paneer
ID High Protein Paneer
Milky Mist
Desi Farms
On the other hand, none of the street food and dairy paneer passed the Food Pharmer's purity and health check. The influencer highlighted in his video that all the street vendors he interviewed said that the paneer they use is 100% made of milk. Some of the local dairy owners denied to comment or talk to the Himatsingka or his team, and after testing their samples it turned out that they were also not pure paneer.
"Analogue paneer has only half of the protein quantity present in 'real' paneer", Himatsingka said.
Earlier in February, through another post on social media platform X, Himatsingka highlighted that analogue paneer or paneer made with palm oil is being increasingly used by street vendors and restaurants to cut costs as it is much cheaper compared to real paneer.
However, the use of analogue paneer comes with its own costs related to health risks, he added. Himatsingka said that analogue paneer sells for Rs 210 per kg in India, which is less than half the price of real paneer at Rs 450.
In his post, Himatsingka mentioned three tests that can be used to check the quality of paneer and identify whether it's analogue or real.