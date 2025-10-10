Amul, Milky Mist Paneer Pass 'Food Pharmer's' Lab Tests, But Here's Who Failed

Major Indian dairy brands have passed 'Food Pharmer's' paneer test. The health advocate and influencer Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as the Food Pharmer posted a video on his official X account informing that he lab tested a total of 11 paneer samples and found that packaged paneer from brands like Amul passed the health test.

While NDTV Profit cannot confirm the validity of the methods of Himatsingka's tests, here is a list of the types of paneer samples that passed, according to his tests —

Amul Fresh Paneer Amul Malai Paneer Gowardhan Paneer Humpy A2 Paneer ID High Protein Paneer Milky Mist Desi Farms

On the other hand, none of the street food and dairy paneer passed the Food Pharmer's purity and health check. The influencer highlighted in his video that all the street vendors he interviewed said that the paneer they use is 100% made of milk. Some of the local dairy owners denied to comment or talk to the Himatsingka or his team, and after testing their samples it turned out that they were also not pure paneer.