Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up To 50% Off On Top Brands Like Samsung, LG, JBL And More - Check Deals
Old and new products from top brands like Samsung, LG, Lenovo and JBL will be available at heavy discounts during the Prime Day Sale.
Amazon’s flagship shopping event, the Prime Day sale, kicks off on Saturday, July 12, bringing heavy discounts on a range of products, including new launches. From laptops to tablets and more, users can avail more than 50% discount on several items.
Amazon’s own smart devices, such as Echo Buds and Echo Auto for cars, are also being offered at significant discounts in the deal. Moreover, products from top brands like Samsung, LG, Lenovo and JBL, among others, will be available at heavy discounts.
Laptop Deals
1. Lenovo V14 G3 Laptop with Intel i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11, and MS Office is now available at Rs 41,732, at a discount of 58%.
2. Dell Inspiron 3520 with 12th Gen i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and 15.6" FHD display is now available for Rs 37,475, a discount of 42%.
Offers On Amazon’s Own Devices
1. Amazon is offering 73% off on the Echo Auto, a compact hands-free Alexa device for cars. It has five built-in mics.
2. Users can also avail up to 68% off on the latest Echo Buds featuring active noise cancellation and seamless Alexa integration.
3. The Fire HD 8 Pro tablet is now available at a 54% discount. Suitable for kids aged 6-12 years, this tablet comes with a six-month Amazon Kids+ subscription, a slim, kid-friendly case and a two-year guarantee.
4. Other offers include 40-50% off on Kindle Coloursoft Signature Edition Bundle, new eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 system and the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Deals On Smartphones And Electronics
1. New smartphones from brands like OnePlus, IQOO, Redmi, Xiaomi, Honor and Samsung are available at discounts starting 5%. OnePlus 13s, launched last month, is available at Rs 54,998 with a discount of 5%. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12GB+256GB, lifetime display warranty, among other features.
2. Realme Buds T310, launched last year, will be available at a 55% discount.
3. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (12GB+256GB), launched in March, is now available at 15% off for under Rs 45,000.
4. The 2023 edition JBL Bar 1000 Pro is selling for a 54% discount at Rs 60,000.
Large Appliance Deals
1. Whirlpool 184 L 5-Star Single Door Refrigerator is now available at Rs 16,790 with 23% off.
2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC can be purchased for Rs 43,490 with 42% off.
3. On Amazon Prime Day sale, Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5-Star Fully Automatic Top Load washing machine is being sold at a 26% discount for Rs 14,490.
4. LG 50-inch UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is now available at a 46% discounted priced of Rs 37,990.