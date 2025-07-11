Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up To 50% Off On Top Brands Like Samsung, LG, JBL And More - Check Deals

Amazon’s flagship shopping event, the Prime Day sale, kicks off on Saturday, July 12, bringing heavy discounts on a range of products, including new launches. From laptops to tablets and more, users can avail more than 50% discount on several items.

Amazon’s own smart devices, such as Echo Buds and Echo Auto for cars, are also being offered at significant discounts in the deal. Moreover, products from top brands like Samsung, LG, Lenovo and JBL, among others, will be available at heavy discounts.