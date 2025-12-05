Amazon On Expansion Overdrive: Set To Open Over 300 New Centres In Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai

Amazon is aggressively expanding its footprint in India’s hyper-competitive quick commerce market, aiming to establish over 300 micro-fulfilment centres (MFCs) across key metropolitan areas like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai by the end of the year, Amit Agarwal, Amazon’s SVP said in a recent post on X.

He wrote, "The response to Amazon Now has been extraordinary. Seeing urban India embrace a new level of convenience, getting what they need exactly when they need it, reinforces why we keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in e-commerce. To meet this demand, we are opening two new micro-fulfilment centres per day on average, and by year-end, we will have over 300 centres across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai."

These small, localised warehouses, often referred to as 'dark stores', are strategically positioned close to residential clusters, enabling Amazon Now to offer delivery of thousands of daily essentials, including groceries and personal care items, within minutes.

The rapid rollout, which will take the total MFC count to over 300, is a clear indicator of Amazon’s intent to capture a larger share in a segment currently dominated by rivals like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

The expansion is not just a strategic logistics play; it’s also a commitment to local economic development. Agarwal stressed the dual impact of this infrastructure.

"This rapid scale reflects our commitment to serving more neighbourhoods with the speed customers expect. But this infrastructure does more than serve immediate needs," he wrote.