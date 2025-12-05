Amazon On Expansion Overdrive: Set To Open Over 300 New Centres In Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai
Amazon is accelerating its physical network expansion, opening an average of two new MFCs per day.
Amazon is aggressively expanding its footprint in India’s hyper-competitive quick commerce market, aiming to establish over 300 micro-fulfilment centres (MFCs) across key metropolitan areas like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai by the end of the year, Amit Agarwal, Amazon’s SVP said in a recent post on X.
He wrote, "The response to Amazon Now has been extraordinary. Seeing urban India embrace a new level of convenience, getting what they need exactly when they need it, reinforces why we keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in e-commerce. To meet this demand, we are opening two new micro-fulfilment centres per day on average, and by year-end, we will have over 300 centres across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai."
These small, localised warehouses, often referred to as 'dark stores', are strategically positioned close to residential clusters, enabling Amazon Now to offer delivery of thousands of daily essentials, including groceries and personal care items, within minutes.
The rapid rollout, which will take the total MFC count to over 300, is a clear indicator of Amazon’s intent to capture a larger share in a segment currently dominated by rivals like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.
The expansion is not just a strategic logistics play; it’s also a commitment to local economic development. Agarwal stressed the dual impact of this infrastructure.
"This rapid scale reflects our commitment to serving more neighbourhoods with the speed customers expect. But this infrastructure does more than serve immediate needs," he wrote.
The response to Amazon Now has been extraordinary. Seeing urban India embrace a new level of convenience, getting what they need exactly when they need it, reinforces why we keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in e-commerce. To meet this demand, we are opening two newâ¦ pic.twitter.com/crwzy82ENQ— Amit Agarwal (@AmitAgarwal) December 3, 2025
He concluded that each new facility leads to "more jobs, more local partnerships, and deeper integration with the communities we serve." [sic]
With this, the company plans to deepen penetration in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai to step up competition with rival Flipkart and incumbents like Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart etc. Launched in Bengaluru earlier this year, Amazon Now expanded its service to three cities ahead of the festive season with 100 micro-fulfilment centres.
The firm is estimated to have around 250 fulfilment centres at present.
Amazon Now promises to deliver essentials in minutes, full grocery assortment and additional 40,000 items in hours, over a million items same day, and another 4 million the next day.