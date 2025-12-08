All You Need To Know About Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case Against Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt And His Wife

Dr Murdia, who owns Indira IVF Hospital and runs a business across the country offering female infertility treatment, was looking forward to making a biopic on the life of his late wife, Indira. He alleged that promises of Rs 200 crore in earnings were made to him, but nothing materialised, the official said.

Later on, Murdia lodged a complaint at the Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur. Later on, an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences in the matter.

Dr Murdia claimed that Bhatt and others duped him by inducements and made false assurances of huge profits from film production, according to PTI.

As per the FIR, Dr Murdia met Bhatt on April 25, 2024, in Mumbai, The Indian Express reported. At that time, he spoke to Bhatt about a project in memory of Murdia’s late wife.

Preliminary investigation in the matter reveals that Dr Murdia was introduced to the filmmaker and others by an acquaintance.

Later on, Murdia and the Bhatts prepared an agreement in May last year for making four films in total, which included the biopic on Indira's life and journey. In total, the deal was valued at Rs 47 crore.

The police informed that two of these projects were said to be completed, while the remaining ones were never made.

In its probe, the Udaipur Police found that the accused allegedly prepared false documents, which included bills from fake vendors. This was done to cheat and defraud the complainant of crores of rupees.

Later on, the accused allegedly came up with the plan to deceive the complainant and siphoned off nearly Rs 30 crore from Dr Murdia. They are believed to have prepared fake documents by inflating vouchers and verifying them as true.