Alice In Borderland Season 3: Release Date, Time, Plot, Cast And All You Need To Know

After nearly three years, Alice in Borderland Season 3 is finally arriving on Netflix. Don’t know about you but we just can’t keep calm. After all, the Season 2, dropped in December 2022, ended on a chilling cliffhanger.

The show follows Arisu, a passionate gamer who suddenly finds himself in a deserted version of Tokyo. There, he and his friends are forced to compete in deadly games.

At the end of season 2, Arisu (played by Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (played by Tao Tsuchiya) seemed to return to the real world. They looked hopeful, but the final shot revealed a Joker card, This left fans with a hint that the games were not over.

Season 3 picks up with Arisu and Usagi married. They no longer remember the deadly games and their life appears normal, but they are soon dragged into the horrifying deadly alternate world again, the trailer shows.

"Their memories of the borderland were erased, but they see glimpses of it in dreams and hallucinations. One day, Usagi, led by afterlife researcher Ryuji, suddenly vanishes. At the same time as Usagi's disappearance, Banda hands Arisu the final card: the Joker," Netflix describes the Season 3 trailer on YouTube.