Alice In Borderland Season 3: Release Date, Time, Plot, Cast And All You Need To Know
Alice In Borderland 3 OTT Release: The show follows Arisu, a passionate gamer who suddenly finds himself in a deserted version of Tokyo. There, he and his friends are forced to compete in deadly games
After nearly three years, Alice in Borderland Season 3 is finally arriving on Netflix. Don’t know about you but we just can’t keep calm. After all, the Season 2, dropped in December 2022, ended on a chilling cliffhanger.
At the end of season 2, Arisu (played by Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (played by Tao Tsuchiya) seemed to return to the real world. They looked hopeful, but the final shot revealed a Joker card, This left fans with a hint that the games were not over.
Season 3 picks up with Arisu and Usagi married. They no longer remember the deadly games and their life appears normal, but they are soon dragged into the horrifying deadly alternate world again, the trailer shows.
"Their memories of the borderland were erased, but they see glimpses of it in dreams and hallucinations. One day, Usagi, led by afterlife researcher Ryuji, suddenly vanishes. At the same time as Usagi's disappearance, Banda hands Arisu the final card: the Joker," Netflix describes the Season 3 trailer on YouTube.
Alice In Borderland Season 3 Release Date And Time In India
The highly anticipated third season of Alice in Borderland premieres on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Fans in the United States can start watching from 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. This means that Indian fans can watch the show starting 12:30 p.m. on Sept 25.
Netflix will release all episodes at once, allowing viewers to binge the entire season without waiting for weekly drops.
Alice in Borderland Season 3: What To Expect
Alice in Borderland Season 3 will consist of six episodes, which is two fewer than the previous seasons. The series, originally based on Haro Aso’s manga, concluded the manga’s storyline with Season 2.
As a result, director Shinsuke Sato and his creative team will likely take a new direction for Season 3, developing an original plot beyond the source material, according to Dexerto. Fans can expect fresh twists and surprises.
The survival action series is the most watched Japanese Netflix title by worldwide audiences.