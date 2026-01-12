Ajit Doval Has A Mysterious Answer For Why He Doesn't Use Mobile Phones And The Internet
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval does not use a mobile phone or the internet in his day-to-day work. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, the former spy, was asked to clarify on the chatter that he doesn't use a mobile phone or the internet.
The former intelligence and law enforcement officer quipped that there are other forms of communications" which the public may not be aware of.
Doval did admit that he ocassionally uses the mobile phone to talk to family or his international counterparts. However, he does stay away from the internet.
While the National Security Advisor did not elaborate on what these other means of communication he said, “It is true that I do not use the internet. I also do not use a phone, except for family matters or for speaking to people in other countries, which is necessary. I manage my work that way. There are many other means of communication as well, and some additional methods have to be arranged that people are not aware of.”
Doval On 'Avenging Our History'
Speaking as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Doval invoked the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh to drive home his point.
'You are lucky that you were born in an independent India. I was born in a colonised India. Our ancestors fought for independence, they went through so many trials and tribulations,' the 81-year-old former Intelligence Bureau director told the gathering of 3,000 young delegates from across the country.
'People like Bhagat Singh were hanged, Subhash Chandra Bose struggled all his life and Mahatma Gandhi had to do satyagraha for us to gain independence,' he said.
'Revenge is not a good word, but it can be a huge force. We have to avenge our history and take this country to the point where it is great again not just in terms of border security, but economy, social development, every aspect,' he said.
Calling those present at the event leaders of the future, Doval quoted Napoleon to stress the need for strong leadership, which he said has been demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
'Napoleon once said, 'I am not afraid of 1,000 lions led by a sheep, but I am afraid of 1,000 sheep led by a lion'. That's how important leadership is,' the NSA said.
'We were a progressive society. We did not attack other civilisations or their temples, but since we were not self-aware when it came to security, history taught us a lesson. Did we learn that lesson?' he asked.
'It is important that we remember that lesson because if the youth forget it, then it would be tragic for the country,' he said.
With text inputs from PTI.