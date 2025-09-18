Aishwarya Majmudar Navratri 2025: 'Garba Princess' To Perform At Mumbai's Borivali; Check Ticket Prices & More
This year, the 'Rangtaali Navratri' event will feature 'Garba princess' Aishwarya Majmudar, who is anticipated to bring her electrifying energy and music to the vibrant celebrations.
The passes for the annual Garba festival, 'Rangtaali', in Mumbai's Borivali are now live on BookMyShow. 'Rangtaali' was first curated in 2023 by Yash Entertainment in association with the Taramati Foundation. After two successful years, the festival returns for the third time, starting on the first day of Navratri on Sept. 22.
This year, the event will feature ‘Garba princess’ Aishwarya Majmudar. She is anticipated to bring her electrifying energy and music to the vibrant celebrations.
"About Rangtaali, it was curated by Yash Entertainment in association with Taramati Foundation in 2023 for the first time in Borivali. After the successful first year, we are back for the third year in a row with none other than the beauty queen and Garba princess Aishwarya Majmudar," BookMyShow said on its website.
According to the platform, the Rangtaali show will run for 6 hours daily from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1, starting at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Gen. Arun Kumar Vaidya Ground, Borivali, in Mumbai.
The price for the tickets starts at Rs 943 per person, which is an 'early bird' price for the initial shows. This ticket price is only valid for shows till Sept. 25. Those looking forward to booking tickets for later dates will have to pay a higher price.
ALSO READ
Navratri 2025: 'Garba Queen' Falguni Pathak To Perform At BKC, Check Ticket Prices And Other Details
Individual Passes Cost Price
Sept. 22 to Sept. 25: Rs 943 per person
Individual Pass Cost For Sept. 26 And Sept. 27
According to BookMyShow, the cost of an individual ticket on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 will be Rs 1,297.
Individual Pass Cost For Sept. 28 To Sept. 30
According to BookMyShow, the cost of an individual ticket from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30 will be Rs 1,061.
Individual Pass Cost For Final Show On Oct. 1
Those willing to visit the Garba festival on the final day of Navratri on Oct. 1 can book individual tickets from the platform for Rs 1,297 per person. One is allowed to book a maximum of 10 individual tickets.
All Season Pass Cost For One Individual
BookMyShow is also offering an all-season pass for individuals, through which one can gain entry to the show from Sept. 22 till Oct. 1. The pass costs Rs 8,259 per person.
Group Passes
Additionally, group passes are also available for groups of four and ten people. These passes can be purchased for the entire season.
The group pass for four individuals for all 10 days has been priced at Rs 30,679. Meanwhile, the 10-day pass for a group of 10 people costs Rs 70,799.