Aishwarya Majmudar Navratri 2025: 'Garba Princess' To Perform At Mumbai's Borivali; Check Ticket Prices & More

The passes for the annual Garba festival, 'Rangtaali', in Mumbai's Borivali are now live on BookMyShow. 'Rangtaali' was first curated in 2023 by Yash Entertainment in association with the Taramati Foundation. After two successful years, the festival returns for the third time, starting on the first day of Navratri on Sept. 22.

This year, the event will feature ‘Garba princess’ Aishwarya Majmudar. She is anticipated to bring her electrifying energy and music to the vibrant celebrations.

"About Rangtaali, it was curated by Yash Entertainment in association with Taramati Foundation in 2023 for the first time in Borivali. After the successful first year, we are back for the third year in a row with none other than the beauty queen and Garba princess Aishwarya Majmudar," BookMyShow said on its website.

According to the platform, the Rangtaali show will run for 6 hours daily from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1, starting at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Gen. Arun Kumar Vaidya Ground, Borivali, in Mumbai.

The price for the tickets starts at Rs 943 per person, which is an 'early bird' price for the initial shows. This ticket price is only valid for shows till Sept. 25. Those looking forward to booking tickets for later dates will have to pay a higher price.