Air India's A350-900 To Fly On Domestic Routes from January 22; Bookings Open
Initially, the aircraft will be deployed on domestic routes for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance purposes.
Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday announced the commencement of their new Airbus A350-900 operations from January 22. The carrier has started bookings for the flights.
India's most awaited aircraft, our first A350-900, is commencing its Domestic operations from 22nd January 2024.
The first Air India A350 flight is from Bengaluru to Mumbai. The plane will operate flights from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Initially, the aircraft will be deployed on domestic routes for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance purposes. The A350 aircraft will be later deployed for longer-haul flights to destinations across continents.
The 316-seater A350-900 aircraft comes in a three-class cabin configuration with 28 private business class suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium economy seats with extra legroom and 264 spacious economy class seats.
The brand-new aircraft, which is India's first, will start commercial service from 22nd January 2024.
Air India's A350-900 Arrival In India
In December 2023, Air India's first wide-body A350-900 aircraft, sporting a new brand livery, arrived in New Delhi from European aviation major, Airbus' Toulouse facility in France.
The aircraft, registered as VT-JRA, touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The aircraft is the first of Air India's order for 20 Airbus A350-900s, with five more scheduled for delivery through March 2024.
Apart from these, the airline's orders for 470 new aircraft include 34 A350-1000s, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 10 Boeing 777Xs, 140 A320 neos, 70 A321 neos and 190 Boeing 737MAXs.
