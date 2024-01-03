Air India's A350-900 To Fly On Domestic Routes from January 22; Bookings Open

The first Air India A350 flight is from Bengaluru to Mumbai. The plane will operate flights from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Initially, the aircraft will be deployed on domestic routes for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance purposes. The A350 aircraft will be later deployed for longer-haul flights to destinations across continents.

The 316-seater A350-900 aircraft comes in a three-class cabin configuration with 28 private business class suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium economy seats with extra legroom and 264 spacious economy class seats.