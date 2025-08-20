Air India Pilot Wins Praise For Safe Landing Amid Low Visibility In Rain-Hit Mumbai | WATCH

However, some pointed to the sharp contrast that awaited passengers on the city's roads.

"The real problem will start when you get out of the airport… all roads are waterlogged," a user commented, highlighting the situation across Mumbai.

Rains have lashed the city for the past four days with widespread waterlogging bringing normal life to a near standstill.

Between Aug. 16 and Aug. 20, the Santacruz weather station recorded 875 mm rainfall, making this period one of the rainiest for the city. Flight operations have been partially impacted. Top airlines have issued travel advisories, urging passengers to plan their travel well in advance.

"With heavy rains expected again in Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations. While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead," IndiGo said in an X post. SpiceJet and Air India have also issued similar advisories.

The adverse weather conditions are likely to persist as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about further rainfall this week. The agency has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, which indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. The situation is likely to improve from Friday, with likelihood of moderate rain in the region, as per the IMD forecast.