Air India Pilot Wins Praise For Safe Landing Amid Low Visibility In Rain-Hit Mumbai | WATCH
The viral video received widespread praise as people lauded the pilot’s skills and efforts to ensure smooth landing of the flight amid adverse weather conditions.
The smooth landing of an Air India flight at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja International Airport amid low visibility and adverse weather conditions on Tuesday has drawn wide praise on social media. A video of the safe landing of the flight, which has now gone viral, led many social media users to applaud the pilot’s skills.
“Mumbai airport landing in the midst of heavy rains. #MumbaiRains Hats off to Captain Neeraj Sethi for landing safely with less visibility. @airindia VT-TNC,” an X user, identified as Vidyasagar Jagadeesan, said.
#Mumbai airport landing in midst of heavy rains. #MumbaiRains Hats off to Captain Mr. Neeraj Sethi for landing safely with less visibility. @airindia VT-TNC pic.twitter.com/khvJTSWnv7— ð®ð³ Vidyasagar Jagadeesanð®ð³ (@jvidyasagar) August 19, 2025
The over two-minute video shows the Air India flight (VT-TNC) making a safe landing despite challenging weather conditions. Social media commended the pilot’s skills and efforts in ensuring uninterrupted operations amid adverse weather conditions.
Job well done by the Capt not easy in Mumbai monsoon time when multi layers of cloud and depression area . But could hear some notifications sounds of a buffoon who despite knowing that mobile should be off switched it on risking the life of co passengers . Disgusting— Tarun Sharma (@tarununfiltered) August 20, 2025
Full Marks to the Captain !!— Shira LEE (@anandshirali1) August 19, 2025
The True Heroes of Indian Skies !!
However, some pointed to the sharp contrast that awaited passengers on the city's roads.
"The real problem will start when you get out of the airport… all roads are waterlogged," a user commented, highlighting the situation across Mumbai.
Rains have lashed the city for the past four days with widespread waterlogging bringing normal life to a near standstill.
Between Aug. 16 and Aug. 20, the Santacruz weather station recorded 875 mm rainfall, making this period one of the rainiest for the city. Flight operations have been partially impacted. Top airlines have issued travel advisories, urging passengers to plan their travel well in advance.
"With heavy rains expected again in Mumbai, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations. While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead," IndiGo said in an X post. SpiceJet and Air India have also issued similar advisories.
The adverse weather conditions are likely to persist as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about further rainfall this week. The agency has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, which indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. The situation is likely to improve from Friday, with likelihood of moderate rain in the region, as per the IMD forecast.
IMD Weather Prediction For Mumbai:
Aug. 20: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places
Aug. 21: Heavy rainfall at isolated places
Aug. 22: Moderate rain expected in Mumbai
Aug. 23: Moderate rain expected in the city