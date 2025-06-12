Ahmedabad Plane Crash: What Is 'Mayday' Call That Air India Pilot Issued Before Losing Contact With ATC?

In the aviation industry, "Mayday" is a distress call used by pilots and mariners when they believe that there is imminent danger and they need immediate assistance. This can happen during incidents of engine failure, fire or imminent crash.

This call is crucial for summoning assistance and is an internationally recognised signal system for aviation emergencies.

According to the UK's Civil Aviation Authority, the protocol to seek assistance during ‘Mayday’ situations follows a standard content format.

First, the pilot is supposed to say ‘Mayday’ thrice. This is followed by the name of the station, call sign, type of aircraft and the nature of the emergency. After this, the aircraft is supposed to communicate the intention of the pilot in command, altitude, pilot qualification and any other details that might be necessary.

“Using this format will advise others of who you are, where you are, what the emergency is and how you plan to deal with it,” the UK CAA guidelines suggest.

Meanwhile, ‘Mayday out’ is a phrase used to end a distress transmission.