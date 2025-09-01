After Covering 24,000 Km On World Tour, Mumbai Biker's Two Wheeler Gets Stolen In UK

A Mumbai biker’s world tour suddenly came to a halt in the United Kingdom’s Nottingham after his motorcycle was stolen in broad daylight. Yogesh Alekari, who started his journey from Mumbai on May 1, 2025, had been on the road for 118 days.

He covered over 24,000 kilometres across 17 countries, but his KTM bike, containing necessary documents, was stolen while he was having breakfast in Wollaton Park in Nottingham, a post on the Team BHP forum read. Team BHP is an online community for Indian automobile enthusiasts.

Yogesh was supposed to travel to Africa next as part of his journey. “He went to Nottingham to meet his friend and was having breakfast when his bike got stolen. His bike also contained his passport, money, documents and all the electric gear,” the Team BHP post read.

The biker now faces a challenge to recover his lost bike and documents or possibly return to India. Images of the bike were also shared on the forum. The bike contained his passport, money, documents and all the electric gear, as per the post.

On Facebook, Yogesh has made multiple posts, urging people to help him.

“I left from Mumbai with my motorcycle and then reached London. But today, my bike got stolen. It had all my luggage and was fully loaded,” Yogesh said in a post on Facebook. He alleged that his bike had been stolen by a group of four people. He also shared a clip of what appeared to be CCTV footage of the thieves fleeing with his bike.