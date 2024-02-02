Actor-Model Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer — Here's All About The Disease

Actor-model Poonam Pandey died on Friday at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer, according to her manager.

"Poonam Pandey, the beloved actress and social media personality, has tragically passed away this morning due to Cervical Cancer, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning," her manager Nikita Sharma told NDTV.

"Her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable," he said.

Poonam Pandey's team also posted a statement on her official Instagram page which reads, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."