Actor-Model Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer — Here's All About The Disease
Actor-model Poonam Pandey died on Friday at the age of 32 due to cervical cancer, according to her manager.
"Poonam Pandey, the beloved actress and social media personality, has tragically passed away this morning due to Cervical Cancer, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning," her manager Nikita Sharma told NDTV.
"Her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable," he said.
Poonam Pandey's team also posted a statement on her official Instagram page which reads, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."
Poonam Pandey made her acting debut with the movie 'Nasha' in 2013 and also appeared in the reality show 'Lock Upp'.
What Is Cervical Cancer?
According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV). It develops in a woman's cervix (the entrance to the uterus from the vagina).
Almost all cervical cancer cases (99%) are linked to infection with high-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact, the global health body said.
Although most infections with HPV resolve spontaneously and cause no symptoms, persistent infection can cause cervical cancer in women.
Cervical cancer can be prevented by effective primary (HPV vaccination) and secondary prevention approaches (screening for, and treating precancerous lesions).
According to WHO, when diagnosed, cervical cancer is one of the most successfully treatable forms of cancer, as long as it is detected early and managed effectively. Cancers diagnosed in late stages can also be controlled with appropriate treatment and palliative care.
Cervical Cancer In India
India is home to about 16% of the world's women but accounts for about a quarter of all cervical cancer incidences and nearly a third of global cervical cancer deaths. It ranks as the second most common cancer among women in India.
Indian women face a 1.6% lifetime cumulative risk of developing cervical cancer and 1% cumulative death risk from cervical cancer, according to a report in news agency PTI.
According to some recent estimates, every year almost 80,000 women develop cervical cancer and 35,000 die due to it in India.
While presenting the Union Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will encourage the vaccination of girls in the age group of 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer.
The Union Health Ministry had last month said it is closely monitoring incidences of cervical cancer in the country and is in regular touch with states and various health departments on this.
Welcoming the announcement, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "I applaud the Indian government's announcement to vaccinate girls aged 9-14 against cervical cancer. Let's pledge to prevent HPV and ensure easy access to vaccination."
(With PTI inputs)