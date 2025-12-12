‘Absolutely Worth It’: Deepinder Goyal Shares Success Story Of Blinkit Picker Set To Join Zomato Design Team

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday shared a heartwarming message from a new hire, Atharva Singh, who is set to join the food delivery platform’s design team. Singh’s message to Goyal caught the attention of social media users due to his remarkable journey. He earlier worked as a picker at Blinkit, Zomato’s quick-commerce arm.

Ahead of starting his Zomato journey, Singh shared his story with Goyal in a message on LinkedIn. “Life really comes in full circle. I'm a fourth-year design student. I had to manage my own funds for college fees, rent and other expenses as my dad didn't support my education,” he told Goyal.

According to Singh’s story, he faced many hardships during his college years, but his life changed due to Blinkit.

“There was a time when I was not able to earn anything and life was still asking for more, and then an Instagram ad about Blinkit popped, truly life-changing. I rushed to the nearest dark store and worked for 4 months and life just kept getting better ever since,” he added.