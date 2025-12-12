‘Absolutely Worth It’: Deepinder Goyal Shares Success Story Of Blinkit Picker Set To Join Zomato Design Team
Deepinder Goyal responded to Blinkit delivery agent Atharva Singh’s message, thanking him for sharing his inspiring journey.
Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday shared a heartwarming message from a new hire, Atharva Singh, who is set to join the food delivery platform’s design team. Singh’s message to Goyal caught the attention of social media users due to his remarkable journey. He earlier worked as a picker at Blinkit, Zomato’s quick-commerce arm.
Ahead of starting his Zomato journey, Singh shared his story with Goyal in a message on LinkedIn. “Life really comes in full circle. I'm a fourth-year design student. I had to manage my own funds for college fees, rent and other expenses as my dad didn't support my education,” he told Goyal.
According to Singh’s story, he faced many hardships during his college years, but his life changed due to Blinkit.
“There was a time when I was not able to earn anything and life was still asking for more, and then an Instagram ad about Blinkit popped, truly life-changing. I rushed to the nearest dark store and worked for 4 months and life just kept getting better ever since,” he added.
Stories like this make all of it absolutely worth it. pic.twitter.com/HMd1U3N8c7— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 11, 2025
Singh thanked Goyal for building the platform, while narrating his inspiring journey from a picker for Blinkit to becoming a part of Zomato’s design team.
“Now here I'm, working as a picker in Blinkit, joining your design team at Zomato. Really grateful for what you've built and absolutely lucky to be a part of this! Just 1% done, this Blinkit boy will now deliver designs at Zomato,” Singh added.
Goyal responded to the message, thanking Singh for sharing his inspiring journey. He then shared a screenshot of the chat with his followers on social media.
“Stories like this make all of it absolutely worth it,” Goyal shared on X. Many users reacted to the post, praising Singh’s resilience.
“A brand isn't a brand without the stories behind it. Love this!” a user said.
“This is the kind of journey that proves how far grit, timing, and a single chance can take someone. Beautiful,” another comment read.
Many users also recalled a similar Zoho story that went viral recently. Zoho engineer Abdul Alim made headlines on social media after rising from the role of a security guard to a software engineering position.