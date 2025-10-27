‘Absolute OTT Gold’: Shashi Tharoor Raves About Aryan Khan's 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
Aryan Khan's directorial debut struck a chord with the Congress MP, who heaped lavish praise on the series
Author, politician and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor was all praise for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, calling it “absolute #OTT GOLD!” in a post on X.
“I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, Smita Tharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time toward a Netflix India series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!”
The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram praised the series, highlighting the satirical take on the Hindi film industry.
“Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed,” he added.
Tharoor continued, “A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes. The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse.”
He then went on to shower praise on both Aryan Khan and his father, Shah Rukh Khan. “Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is brilliant!”
To Shah Rukh Khan, Tharoor said, “From one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud!!”
The post garnered several reactions. One user posted an image of SRK from Chak De! India.
Many users also said that the series did not deserve such high praise.
“I've seen it too. While it has its moments, much of it feels repetitive and stereotypical. Calling it a masterpiece is quite an overstatement,” read a comment.
According to Netflix’s Q3FY26 data, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood logged nine million views on the OTT platform. As per Sacnilk, it recorded 2.8 million views in its opening weekend. The series was released on Sept. 18.