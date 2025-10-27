‘Absolute OTT Gold’: Shashi Tharoor Raves About Aryan Khan's 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Author, politician and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor was all praise for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, calling it “absolute #OTT GOLD!” in a post on X.

“I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, Smita Tharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time toward a Netflix India series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!”

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram praised the series, highlighting the satirical take on the Hindi film industry.

“Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed,” he added.