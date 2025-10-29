A Roti For Rs 118, Fries For Rs 448: Inside Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, Where Staple Food Meets Luxury Tax

Cricket icon Virat Kohli has given a legendary Mumbai address a new life. Late singer Kishore Kumar’s former Juhu bungalow, Gouri Kunj, now houses Kohli’s upscale restaurant One8 Commune, which opened its doors in 2022. It has since been making headlines for its lavish menu and steep prices.

According to Zomato, steamed rice at the restaurant costs Rs 318, while truffle edamame fried rice comes in at Rs 548. For sides, edamame is priced at Rs 518, and chubby pita bread at Rs 118.

Salted and Cajun fries are priced at Rs 348 each, peri peri fries at Rs 348, and truffle fries for Rs 448.

The menu at the Juhu outlet mirrors Kohli’s vegetarian lifestyle while offering enough variety for every palate. It has seafood and plant-based alternatives. A special section, ‘Virat’s Favourites’, features dishes like tofu steak, mushroom dumplings drizzled with truffle oil, and a superfood salad.

The selection of Indian breads is diverse. Garlic bread is priced at Rs 218, cheese garlic bread at Rs 348, and khameeri roti at Rs 149. The menu also lists tandoori roti at Rs 118, baby naan at Rs 118, cheese naan at Rs 218, baby garlic naan at Rs 148, baby lachha paratha at Rs 118, and malabar paratha at Rs 98.

Mascarpone cheesecake is priced at Rs 748.

Even pets have a place in the restaurant, with specially prepared food options priced between Rs 518 and Rs 818.