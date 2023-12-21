'A Parle-G Version Of Me': Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta Shares Her 'First Wow Advertising Moment'

Radhika Gupta, the managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund on Wednesday shared a throwback to her 'first wow advertising moment'.

In a post on social media platform X, Radhika Gupta recalled the time when she was featured on a special Parle-G biscuit pack. Gupta said that she used to write a monthly article in Edelweiss Mutual Fund's factsheet when she had just started as the company's CEO.

In one of the articles, she wrote about the power of simple products like mutual funds and compared it to Parle, a product that is available even on India’s remotest borders.

A week after the factsheet was released, Radhika Gupta received a unique surprise. "A Parle-G version of me, along with a lot of yummy biscuits. And since then this picture remains on my wall as a reminder of how it takes not a big budget but a differentiated thought to catch an eye," she wrote.