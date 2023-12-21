'A Parle-G Version Of Me': Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta Shares Her 'First Wow Advertising Moment'
In a post on social media platform X, Radhika Gupta recalled the time when she was featured on a special Parle-G biscuit pack.
Radhika Gupta, the managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund on Wednesday shared a throwback to her 'first wow advertising moment'.
In a post on social media platform X, Radhika Gupta recalled the time when she was featured on a special Parle-G biscuit pack. Gupta said that she used to write a monthly article in Edelweiss Mutual Fund's factsheet when she had just started as the company's CEO.
In one of the articles, she wrote about the power of simple products like mutual funds and compared it to Parle, a product that is available even on India’s remotest borders.
A week after the factsheet was released, Radhika Gupta received a unique surprise. "A Parle-G version of me, along with a lot of yummy biscuits. And since then this picture remains on my wall as a reminder of how it takes not a big budget but a differentiated thought to catch an eye," she wrote.
Throwback to my first wow advertising moment.— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) December 20, 2023
When I had just started as MF CEO, used to write a monthly article in our factsheet to try and connect with investors in a unique way. In one of them I talked about the power of simple products like mutual funds and simplicity inâ¦ pic.twitter.com/bzGWZJMFsu
“Dear Radhika Gupta, We, at Parle-G, couldn’t have wished for a better start to 2018. Thank you for your passionate words about the importance of simplicity and comfort in business, and how Parle-G as a brand reflects those values. Here’s to cherishing childhood memories forever and making new ones this year. Love, Parle-G Team,” the biscuit maker said in its message to Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO.
Radhika Gupta will be seen in the third season of the business reality show Shark Tank India. Recently, she posted a video from her last day on the sets of Shark Tank India. Gupta said that she feels richer despite spending money on entrepreneurs and their start-ups.
And itâs a wrap. Why despite spending some money, I feel richer leaving the sets of @sharktankindia. A place that makes you feel optimistic about India. pic.twitter.com/dQ6P7YlhF6— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) December 16, 2023
"This is my last day of Shark Tank shoot. Even though I have invested money, I feel like I am going back a lot richer in friendships with all the amazing Sharks, in learning from all the entrepreneurs who have come here across the length and breadth of India, especially young entrepreneurs," she said in the video.
Along with Radhika Gupta, the other judges that will feature in Shark Tank India Season 3 are Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ronnie Screwvala, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and others.