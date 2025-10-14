8th Pay Commission: Why Fitment Factor Is Key For Central Government Employees

The 8th Pay Commission will likely bring a hike in salaries for central government employees and pensioners.

Preliminary estimates indicate a fitment factor of around 1.96, which will nearly double the minimum basic pay. When added to Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA), overall remuneration is likely to undergo a significant increase.

Even if the entire rollout takes until 2027, the benefits are expected to be effective from Jan. 1, 2026. More than 50 lakh central government staff and about 65 lakh pensioners will get arrears once the new pay structure comes into effect.