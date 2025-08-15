50 Years Of Sholay: How Much Would The Megahit Make Today And More

Multi-starrer, multi-bagger and evergreen epic Hindi film Sholay completes 50 years of its release on Aug. 15. Friendship, rivalry, dacoits, action, comedy, romance, unforgettable dialogues and some terrific songs—that's the perfect formula for a hit 'Masala' Bollywood movie, which Sholay is known for.

The 1975 Ramesh Sippy directorial film, written by Salim-Javed starred an ensemble cast with Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan among others.

But, did you know, that the iconic movie actually, had a disappointing start and lost the Independence Day clash? Though over the years, Sholay has become a pop culture phenomenon in India—with its characters Jai-Veeru's friendship goals, Basanti's vivacious dialogues, Thakur and Gabbar getting mentions in memes and the quotes. The movie's dialogues like 'Kitne Aadmi the? are still a selling point.