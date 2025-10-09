5 Times Luxury Car Crashes Across Indian Cities Made Headlines In The Recent Past
From Delhi to Mumbai, and Kozhikode to Noida, luxury cars being driven recklessly have spelt terror on roads
Mumbai saw a high-speed car accident late Wednesday when a Porsche rammed into a divider on the Western Express Highway. The accident, which took place around 2:30 am, left the car severely damaged and the driver injured. According to eyewitnesses, the Porsche was reportedly racing a BMW at a speed of around 150 km per hour when the accident occurred.
This incident adds to the recent spate of accidents involving luxury cars across Indian cities.
Pune Porsche Accident
One of the most high-profile luxury car accidents in recent memory took place in Pune on May 19, 2024, when 17-year-old Vedant Agarwal, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, hit two software engineers on a motorbike, killing both. The incident triggered widespread public outrage after authorities were accused of delaying his blood alcohol test and granting him immediate bail. Subsequent investigations revealed that his blood sample had reportedly been swapped with his mother’s, allegedly to conceal evidence of intoxication.
Lamborghini Huracan Hits Labourers In Noida
In March, two labourers were injured when a Lamborghini Huracan struck them on the roadside in Noida’s Sector 94 before crashing into a tree. The impact threw the men a short distance, and they had to be rushed to a nearby hospital.
Delhi Hit-And-Run
In January, a 28-year-old man lost his life in Delhi when a speeding Audi reportedly jumped a road divider and crashed into his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga head-on. Delhi Police tracked down and arrested the Audi driver within 12 hours of the accident. Eyewitnesses and police reports confirmed the car was being driven at high speed.
Kozhikode Accident
In December 2024, a 20-year-old man lost his life in Kozhikode, Kerala, while filming reels involving a Land Rover Defender and a Mercedes-Benz. The victim was flung several metres away after being hit by the cars, leading to his death at a private hospital. Both cars, directly from the showroom, were impounded by authorities.
Mumbai BMW Crash
In July 2024, a woman died after a speeding BMW, reportedly driven by a politician’s son, collided with her and her husband’s scooter. The impact flung her husband away, while she was dragged several metres. She later succumbed to her injuries.