5 Times Luxury Car Crashes Across Indian Cities Made Headlines In The Recent Past

Mumbai saw a high-speed car accident late Wednesday when a Porsche rammed into a divider on the Western Express Highway. The accident, which took place around 2:30 am, left the car severely damaged and the driver injured. According to eyewitnesses, the Porsche was reportedly racing a BMW at a speed of around 150 km per hour when the accident occurred.

This incident adds to the recent spate of accidents involving luxury cars across Indian cities.