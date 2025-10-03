37-Year-Old Woman Quits Her $390,000 Google Job To Spend 'Retirement Time' With Partner

Even 18 months later, she admits she hasn’t once felt bored. "I thought I would get bored very easily. But it’s been a year and a half, and I still haven’t had a moment of boredom,” she told CNBC Make It.

In her career break, Poirel spent time with friends and family, travelling, hiking, and embracing slow living. She provide career coaching to professionals and students, helping them navigate career transitions and prevent burnout, and learnt new skills and played with the latest AI technologies, as per her LinkedIn profile.

It was her relationship with her partner that changed her perspective. What began as a joke became serious the more they talked, Poirel tells CNBC Make It, "Wouldn’t it be great if we were retired? Why don’t we just do it? Why not just [take] that next step?"