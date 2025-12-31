Business NewsTrending2 Lakh Biryanis, 90,000 Burgers: Swiggy Reveals India’s New Year's Eve Dinner Cravings
ADVERTISEMENT

2 Lakh Biryanis, 90,000 Burgers: Swiggy Reveals India’s New Year's Eve Dinner Cravings

Food delivery platform Swiggy's post on one of its official X accounts suggested that biryani has emerged as the king of foods with over two lakh orders placed before 7:30 p.m.

31 Dec 2025, 10:32 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>New Year's Eve food cravings.&nbsp; (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
New Year's Eve food cravings.  (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The last night of 2025 has descended upon us, party guests are already stuck in traffic and running late, hosts have geared up with drinks, snacks, games, and most importantly scrumptious new year's eve dinners.

With the confetti hours away from being splattered across the room, Indians have sworn to not have a boring last meal and doubled down on their Biryani orders.

Food delivery platform Swiggy's post on one of its official X accounts suggested that biryani has emerged as the king of foods with over two lakh orders placed before 7:30 p.m.

"abhi 7:30 bhi nahi baje hai aur 2,18,993 biryanis order ho chuki hai. king fr", the post stated.

Burger orders were not far away, over 90,000 burgers had been ordered before 9 p.m.

The Bengaluru crowd chose to turn a healthy leaf by ordering them. Close to 2,000 people ordered salad in Bengaluru, something which might not have gone down well with the Swiggy admin.

Many Swiggy users have also proven that comfort food habits die hard. Biryani wasn't the only rice-based favorite after khichdi entered the chat. Over 9,000 comfort foodies ended up ordering Khichdi for the year-ender meal.

"yeh log aaj 10 baje tak so bhi jayenge", said Swiggy poking fun at them.

Moving on from main course to sweeter parts of a meal, nearly 8,000 people chose Gajar Ka Halwa as their last dessert of 2025.

In a sweeter revelation, the food delivery platform outlined that nearly seven crore people ordered food for their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the grape Gods have been stunned with the amount of people going nuts over the fruit.

Blinkit, Zepto and others have had all the grapes plucked out from their inventories due to a viral NYE trend.

ALSO READ

12 Grapes, 0 Stock: How A Viral NYE Trend Has Drained Blinkit, Zepto, And Others Of Grapes
Opinion
12 Grapes, 0 Stock: How A Viral NYE Trend Has Drained Blinkit, Zepto, And Others Of Grapes
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT