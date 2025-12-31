2 Lakh Biryanis, 90,000 Burgers: Swiggy Reveals India’s New Year's Eve Dinner Cravings

The last night of 2025 has descended upon us, party guests are already stuck in traffic and running late, hosts have geared up with drinks, snacks, games, and most importantly scrumptious new year's eve dinners.

With the confetti hours away from being splattered across the room, Indians have sworn to not have a boring last meal and doubled down on their Biryani orders.

Food delivery platform Swiggy's post on one of its official X accounts suggested that biryani has emerged as the king of foods with over two lakh orders placed before 7:30 p.m.

"abhi 7:30 bhi nahi baje hai aur 2,18,993 biryanis order ho chuki hai. king fr", the post stated.