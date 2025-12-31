2 Lakh Biryanis, 90,000 Burgers: Swiggy Reveals India’s New Year's Eve Dinner Cravings
The last night of 2025 has descended upon us, party guests are already stuck in traffic and running late, hosts have geared up with drinks, snacks, games, and most importantly scrumptious new year's eve dinners.
With the confetti hours away from being splattered across the room, Indians have sworn to not have a boring last meal and doubled down on their Biryani orders.
Food delivery platform Swiggy's post on one of its official X accounts suggested that biryani has emerged as the king of foods with over two lakh orders placed before 7:30 p.m.
"abhi 7:30 bhi nahi baje hai aur 2,18,993 biryanis order ho chuki hai. king fr", the post stated.
abhi 7:30 bhi nahi baje hai aur 2,18,993 biryanis order ho chuki hai. king fr ð— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025
Burger orders were not far away, over 90,000 burgers had been ordered before 9 p.m.
90,223 burgers order ho chuke hai, jiss mein se 40 toh mere peeche hi deliver hue hai ð pic.twitter.com/xCYo55oENj— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025
The Bengaluru crowd chose to turn a healthy leaf by ordering them. Close to 2,000 people ordered salad in Bengaluru, something which might not have gone down well with the Swiggy admin.
bengaluru mein 1,927 logon ne salad order kiya hai, isiliye mujhe dilli ka data dekhne ka mann karta hai. kaise se log hai rehte hai yaar idhar, new year pe salad??!!— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025
Many Swiggy users have also proven that comfort food habits die hard. Biryani wasn't the only rice-based favorite after khichdi entered the chat. Over 9,000 comfort foodies ended up ordering Khichdi for the year-ender meal.
"yeh log aaj 10 baje tak so bhi jayenge", said Swiggy poking fun at them.
aaj ke din bhi 9,410 log khichdi order kar rahe hai. yeh log aaj 10 baje tak so bhi jayenge— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025
Moving on from main course to sweeter parts of a meal, nearly 8,000 people chose Gajar Ka Halwa as their last dessert of 2025.
In a sweeter revelation, the food delivery platform outlined that nearly seven crore people ordered food for their loved ones.
6,67,04,007 people ordered food for others in 2025, i hope next NYE tak main bhi others mein aa jau ð— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 31, 2025
Meanwhile, the grape Gods have been stunned with the amount of people going nuts over the fruit.
Blinkit, Zepto and others have had all the grapes plucked out from their inventories due to a viral NYE trend.