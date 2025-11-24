'120 Bahadur' Box Office Collection: Farhan Akhtar’s Film Rakes In Over Rs 10 Crore in First Four Days
Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur is tasting success at the box office, raking in an estimated Rs 10.1 crore in its first three days in India, industry tracker Sacnilk reported on Monday.
On its fourth day, the film earned around Rs. 20 lakh as of 10:30 a.m., according to Sacnilk.
120 Bahadur tells the story of 120 Indian soldiers who fought against 3,000 Chinese troops on Nov. 18, 1962. Known as the Battle of Rezang La, Indian soldiers gave up their lives to defend the Chushul valley in Ladakh. In the movie, Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led his men with courage and determination. Only six men of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, survived.
With its blend of thrilling action and emotional depth, the film has gripped audiences with its plotline.
120 Bahadur Day-Wise Box Office Collection
120 Bahadur earned a total of Rs 10.11 crore in its first four days at the Indian box office. On its opening day, Friday, the movie made Rs 2.25 crore. Collections rose sharply on Saturday, reaching Rs 3.85 crore. Sunday also saw a similarly high demand, with collections reaching Rs 4 crore.
Day 1 (Friday): Rs 2.25 crore.
Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 3.85 crore
Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 4 crore (rough estimate)
Day 4 (Monday): Rs 0.02 crore (10:30 a.m.)
'120 Bahadur' Key Cast & Crew
The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai. Written by Sumit Arora and Rajiv G. Menon, it stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. The cast also includes Vivan Bhatena and Dhanveer Singh in key roles.
The story of Rezang La resonated deeply as Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM appreciated #120Bahadur during a special screening held on the eve of the 63rd anniversary of the battle.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2025
Ahead of the film’s release, 120 Bahadur received appreciation from Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, during a special screening marking the 63rd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La. The event was attended by brigadiers, major generals, army officers and their families.
120 Bahadur has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Amit Chandrra.