'120 Bahadur' Box Office Collection: Farhan Akhtar’s Film Rakes In Over Rs 10 Crore in First Four Days

Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur is tasting success at the box office, raking in an estimated Rs 10.1 crore in its first three days in India, industry tracker Sacnilk reported on Monday.

On its fourth day, the film earned around Rs. 20 lakh as of 10:30 a.m., according to Sacnilk.

120 Bahadur tells the story of 120 Indian soldiers who fought against 3,000 Chinese troops on Nov. 18, 1962. Known as the Battle of Rezang La, Indian soldiers gave up their lives to defend the Chushul valley in Ladakh. In the movie, Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led his men with courage and determination. Only six men of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, survived.

With its blend of thrilling action and emotional depth, the film has gripped audiences with its plotline.