100 Years Of RSS: Centre Releases Coins, Stamps To Mark Centenary — Check Price, Features, How To Buy

A special Rs 100 coin was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Oct. 1, 2025 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. This historic coin holds deep patriotic significance: it is minted in pure silver and, for the first time in Indian currency history, features the image of Bharat Mata (Mother India) in Varad Mudra, flanked by three RSS volunteers saluting her, symbolising reverence and national devotion.

The obverse carries the Lion Capital of Ashoka, India's national emblem. The RSS motto "Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama" (Everything is dedicated to the nation) is inscribed, reflecting the spirit of selfless service.​​