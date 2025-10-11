Business NewsTrending100 Years Of RSS: Centre Releases Coins, Stamps To Mark Centenary — Check Price, Features, How To Buy
ADVERTISEMENT

100 Years Of RSS: Centre Releases Coins, Stamps To Mark Centenary — Check Price, Features, How To Buy

A special Rs 100 coin was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Oct. 1, 2025 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

11 Oct 2025, 05:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A special Rs. 100 coin was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2025 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. (Photo: GOI, Ministry of Finance)</p></div>
A special Rs. 100 coin was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2025 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. (Photo: GOI, Ministry of Finance)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Indian Government has released commemorative coins and postage stamps to mark the centenary (100 years) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), celebrating its legacy of service, unity, and socio-cultural influence in India.​

Coin Features and Price

A special Rs 100 coin was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Oct. 1, 2025 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. This historic coin holds deep patriotic significance: it is minted in pure silver and, for the first time in Indian currency history, features the image of Bharat Mata (Mother India) in Varad Mudra, flanked by three RSS volunteers saluting her, symbolising reverence and national devotion.

The obverse carries the Lion Capital of Ashoka, India's national emblem. The RSS motto "Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama" (Everything is dedicated to the nation) is inscribed, reflecting the spirit of selfless service.​​

Stamp Details and Cost

The commemorative Rs 100 coin is priced at Rs 10,212 for the Proof Set with booklet packaging, as listed by the Kolkata Mint. There are other packaging variants and occasional revisions in prices, ranging from approximately Rs 8,400 to Rs 10,212 depending on set and packaging. Buyers should check current availability on the official mint website.​

Alongside the coin, a Rs 500 commemorative stamp was issued, depicting RSS volunteers both at the 1963 Republic Day Parade and in social service initiatives.

As of early October 2025, the special RSS centenary stamp is available for around Rs 25-50 at Philately Bureaus and select online dealers, subject to demand.​

How to Buy RSS Commemorative Coins

The commemorative coins can be ordered online via the India Government Mint’s official portal (indiagovtmint.in), with purchase requiring a valid PAN number.​

The commemorative stamps are available at Philately Bureaus across India and through reputable philatelic dealers online.​

Overall, these releases offer collectors, historians, and the public a special way to celebrate 100 years of RSS’s influence on Indian society, with demand expected to be high due to their historical and cultural significance.

ALSO READ

PM Modi Unveils Rs 100 Coin And Stamp At RSS Centenary Celebration
Opinion
PM Modi Unveils Rs 100 Coin And Stamp At RSS Centenary Celebration
Read More

General Instructions

Here are some general instructions by the Centre:

1. It is mandatory to furnish PAN Number to buy Coins on India Government Mint eCommerce Portal

2. Only 1 Coin per user is allowed for any Coin Type; however, a user may purchase 1 Coin of any number of series

3. The order may get cancelled if a false PAN or address is found

4. They ship only in India. Please do not give the shipping address of any other country

ALSO READ

PM Modi Highlights RSS Role In Social Service, Nation-Building On 100th Year
Opinion
PM Modi Highlights RSS Role In Social Service, Nation-Building On 100th Year
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT